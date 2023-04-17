WENATCHEE — Now tied with Big Bend (3-9, 11-19) for the worst baseball record in the Eastern Conference, Wenatchee Valley College (3-9, 13-21) had their hands full when they hosted Spokane (11-1, 18-12), the No.1 team in the East, for a doubleheader Saturday.
The Knights kept the score low but lost both games, 6-0.
The opener was scoreless until the fourth inning where Spokane scored four of their six runs and scored one run in each of the last two innings. They scored six runs off of 10 hits. Wenatchee finished with six hits.
For Wenatchee, Tyler Schuyleman and Alex Greb were 1-for-3.
Spokane struck early in the second game, scoring one run in the first and third innings. They scored two more in the fifth and sixth innings to score six total runs off of nine hits. Wenatchee finished with three hits.
Ethan Gardner went 1-for-2 for Wenatchee, and Spencer Juul and Justin Birch went 1-for-3.
Schuyleman pitched four innings and gave up five hits, four earned runs, and three walks but finished with three strikeouts. JC Worsham gave up three hits, two earned runs, and two walks, and finished with a strikeout. Blake Reece also pitched four innings to give up one hit and finished with three strikeouts.
Wenatchee plays at Blue Mountain for a doubleheader on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone