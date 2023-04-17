WENATCHEE — Now tied with Big Bend (3-9, 11-19) for the worst baseball record in the Eastern Conference, Wenatchee Valley College (3-9, 13-21) had their hands full when they hosted Spokane (11-1, 18-12), the No.1 team in the East, for a doubleheader Saturday.

The Knights kept the score low but lost both games, 6-0.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?