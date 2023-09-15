KENNEWICK — The Wenatchee Wild came into Friday afternoon’s get-together against the Spokane Chiefs with an impressive 4-for-11 mark on the power play over three preseason contests. Unfortunately, in the fourth outing of the Wenatchee preseason, it was a pair of Spokane power plays in the opening minutes that set the storyline for the day.
The Chiefs and Wild combined for five power play goals, including two for Spokane in the game’s opening seven minutes, as Spokane prevailed 6-3 in a neutral-site contest at Toyota Arena.
A pair of early high-sticking calls opened the door early for the Chiefs as Cole Wadsworth put his team in front 3:36 into the game, and Carter Streek added his second goal of the preseason at 6:41, with just 13 seconds remaining on a high-sticking minor to Kenta Isogai.
The Wild jumped back within a goal at 8:36 of the second period when Ashton Brown potted his first preseason goal. However, Owen Martin put away back-to-back goals for the Chiefs at 11:24 and 15:51 of the period, sending the Chiefs back to the locker room with a 4-1 advantage.
Isogai opened the third period with a power play marker of his own, taking advantage of a tripping infraction to Brody Gillespie for his second power play goal of the preseason at the 3:36 mark of the stanza.
Gillespie would team up with Wadsworth on a Spokane goal with 6:44 left, putting the Chiefs back in front by three, but Jonas Woo earned his first goal of the preseason with 3:57 remaining, with time winding down on a hooking call to Spokane’s Will Jamieson. That tally pushed the score to 5-3 and kept the Wild within striking distance, but Lukas Kral notched a goal to cap the scoring for the Chiefs with a minute left.
Wadsworth and Martin each scored a pair of goals to highlight the offense, as Dawson Cowan made 32 saves to pick up the unofficial win. Brendan Gee took the loss for the Wild with 21 saves, after earning a win of his own against the Chiefs last week to open the preseason for both teams.
Wenatchee finishes its two-day trip to Kennewick Saturday evening with its preseason finale against the Tri-City Americans, a game that will also wrap up Tri-City’s annual preseason tournament. The Wild and Americans drop the puck Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Toyota Arena.
The Wild return to home ice on Friday, Sept. 22 to officially open their new era in the WHL against the Portland Winterhawks. The home opener is also the team’s “509 Night,” with commemorative tickets and magnet schedules for the first 1,000 fans in the door.
Tickets for all Wenatchee Wild home regular-season contests are on sale now, and season tickets are still available by calling 509-888-7825 or visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team’s website and on the team’s social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Austin Draude is the Media Relations and Broadcast Manager for the Wenatchee Wild.
