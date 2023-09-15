230912-sportslocal-wenwild 07.JPG
Wenatchee Wild's Kenta Isogai dribbles the puck down the ice during the Wild's preseason home opener against the Tri-Cities Americans Sept. 9 at Town Toyota Center.

KENNEWICK — The Wenatchee Wild came into Friday afternoon’s get-together against the Spokane Chiefs with an impressive 4-for-11 mark on the power play over three preseason contests. Unfortunately, in the fourth outing of the Wenatchee preseason, it was a pair of Spokane power plays in the opening minutes that set the storyline for the day.

The Chiefs and Wild combined for five power play goals, including two for Spokane in the game’s opening seven minutes, as Spokane prevailed 6-3 in a neutral-site contest at Toyota Arena.



