The 150th Open Championship

Tiger Woods will play in the annual charity tournament he hosts.

 Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Former world number one Tiger Woods said on Wednesday he would be returning to play in this year's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods said on Twitter he would be in the field for the annual charity tournament he hosts along with fellow American Kevin Kisner and Briton Tommy Fleetwood.



