CWU volleyball wins home opener
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington enjoyed an opportunity to finally play on campus on Thursday night, even though their home court at Nicholson Pavilion remains unavailable due to renovations.
Fans packed portable bleachers and the track above the CWU Recreation Center court to watch the Wildcats hold off Montana State 25-22, 24-26, 25-18, 27-25. CWU fought off a set point in the final set before Ellensburg graduate Tia Andaya picked up her 12th kill off of an assist by former West Valley setter Sydney Remsburg.
Andaya delivered 29 assists of her own to go with six digs, five aces and two blocks for Central in its home opener. Junior Ashley Kaufman added a career-high 24 kills, the most by any Wildcat since October 2017.
The Wildcats improved to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in GNAC play with their third straight win. They'll host Seattle Pacific on Saturday.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
CWU soccer loses to Western
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's scoreless streak reached five games in a 3-0 loss to Western Washington at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wildcats gave up just one goal before halftime, but Tera Ziemer and Morgan Manalili added one each early in the second half for the Vikings. They earned their third straight win to stay perfect in GNAC play, while Central fell to 0-3.
Sophomore goalkeeper Kassandra Jaggard made eight saves for the Wildcats. They'll conclude a four-game homestand Saturday against Simon Fraser, the only other team yet to pick up a GNAC win.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
WSU volleyball enters Pac-12 schedule with injuries
PULLMAN — There's a short pause when Washington State volleyball coach Jen Greeny is asked what she learned about her team during the nonconference schedule.
"Uhm, well, we need more depth," Greeny said. "Unfortunately, injuries have us right now."
The first occurred in the season opener when Shea Rubright went down with a season-ending ACL injury. Jasmine Martin, Rubright's replacement, suffered an undisclosed injury in the first set against Pepperdine last week. Greeny isn't sure how long Martin will be sidelined.
Rubright, a Yakima native, played three seasons at Minnesota before transferring to WSU. Her mother, Valerie, played volleyball at Gonzaga and her father, Jason, was on the basketball team.
"Shea was doing so well and she was playing great. It really is heartbreaking," Greeny said. "Jasmine was doing fine and then she got injured against Pepperdine. We played Pepperdine and Minnesota with only one middle."
With options obviously limited, WSU moved an outside hitter to middle in those two matches.
"So we're piecing some things together," Greeny said. "You work all spring, summer, you've got a plan, a schedule and then injures. It's the worst thing, for the kids, too."
The timing is lousy with WSU (8-3) opening its conference schedule Wednesday against rival No. 18 Washington (8-2) in Seattle on Pac-12 Network, but the Cougars are still operating at a high level despite behind shorthanded. They pushed 17th-ranked Pepperdine to five sets and fell to No. 8 Minnesota in four in their recent matches.
— Spokesman-Review