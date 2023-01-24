Big 9
Wenatchee basketball falls to Moses Lake
WENATCHEE — Moses Lake has shown signs of improvement over the past month. The last time Wenatchee boys basketball met the Mavericks on the court they lost by just four points. Saturday night, however, Moses Lake was able to inflate that difference for their second win against the Panthers 67-51.
Wenatchee holds the sixth spot in the league, just under Moses Lake, and above Eisenhower.
The Wenatchee boys’ record is now 1-7.
The Wenatchee girls’, for a second time this season, narrowed the score differential against an opponent they had previously met. The Panthers’ previous encounter with Moses Lake delivered a loss 61-18.
Saturday night, that gap shrunk in their 67-27 loss to the Mavericks.
This shifts the Wenatchee girls’ record to 0-8.
Wenatchee plays at Eastmont Friday. Girls start at 5:45 p.m., and boys at 7:30 p.m.
Davis upends Eastmont basketball
YAKIMA — Eastmont boys basketball had a tough matchup Saturday night against the league-leading Davis Pirates. The Wildcats didn’t have their leading scorer, and Davis was at the top of their game.
Eastmont holds a precarious fourth place in the Big 9, just one win or loss could shift league ranking, and a dominant Davis performance didn’t help. Davis won by nearly doubling the Wildcats’ offensive output 79-40.
“We just didn’t play well,” Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez said. “Davis outplayed us in every facet.”
This puts the Eastmont boys’ record at 4-3.
Eastmont girls had an even steeper hill to climb Saturday. The Davis girls remain undefeated and rank second in the state. And though the Pirates won by 27, they couldn’t stop the Wildcats from earning 55 points, something Davis has only allowed three other times in league 82-55.
That loss holds Eastmont in sixth place, just above Wenatchee, and one win behind Moses Lake.
The Eastmont girls’ record is now 2-5.
Eastmont hosts Wenatchee Friday. Girls tip off at 5:45 p.m. Boys at 7:30 p.m.
Wenatchee swimming nears the end of the season in second place
WENATCHEE — The Panthers boys' swim team finished off one of their last league meets on a high note. Since 2005, Wenatchee has out-swam Davis and Eisenhower, and after two dominant performances last Thursday, they made it 22 times in a row.
Wenatchee beat Davis 130-28 and Eisenhower 130-33. Wenatchee’s record improved to 4-1 in the league to take second place, just behind an undefeated Moses Lake.
The Panthers finished their non-league regular season Saturday by hosting three teams out of the Mid-Columbia Conference: Richland, Hanford, and Walla Walla.
Hanford and Walla Walla were two high-caliber teams that took the first and second positions followed by Wenatchee and Richland.
“Those teams will be in the trophy hunt,” Wenatchee Head Coach John Pringle said. “Our team wasn’t at full strength, but we had some good performances. Overall, I’m happy with how things turned out.”
Wenatchee travels to Moses Lake Thursday for the last Big 9 meet before districts.
CTL
Cashmere girls take Quincy and 10th straight league title, boys struggle
CASHMERE — For the third time this season, Cashmere and Quincy boys met on the basketball court.
The Jackrabbits have won the previous two encounters, and with each meeting, Quincy finds a way to build a larger gap. Saturday’s game wasn’t too different, just more incremental.
Cashmere lost 69-40. Quincy held them to their lowest point total of the season, and that win kept the Jackrabbits at the number one spot in the CTL with an 8-2 record, ranked 13th in the state.
The Bulldogs are still looking for a league win that’s outside a Cascade matchup.
Dalan Smart led the Bulldogs with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
The Cashmere boys’ record is now 2-8.
Saturday afternoon garnered a trifecta of dominant wins for Cashmere girls' basketball against Quincy this season. The 77-12 win was the second time in a row they held the Jackrabbits to just 12 points.
Quincy is now 1-7 in league play, their only league win was a tight battle against Chelan earlier in the season.
Cashmere still holds the top spot in the CTL and is ranked 10th in the state, just ahead of Omak at 11th. This win clinched the league title for Cashmere for the 10th straight season, continuing an impressive legacy.
Brianna Talley came off the bench to lead Cashmere with 20 points, 15 of which were from behind the arc. Leah Kunz followed with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six steals. Maddie Hammond knocked down four three-pointers to help her reach 16.
The Cashmere girls’ record is now 7-1.
Cashmere hosts Okanogan Saturday. Girls tipoff at 3 p.m. and boys at 4:30 p.m.
Cascade basketball struggles at Liberty Bell
WINTHROP — Cascade boys basketball traveled north Saturday to test themselves against Liberty Bell. The Kodiaks met the Mountain Lions, who were sitting in second place in the Central Washington 2B League with a record of 6-1, and ranked 18 in the state.
Cascade has found two wins in non-league play, but Liberty Bell, unfortunately, wouldn’t be their next. The Mountain Lions won 87-46.
The Cascade boys’ overall record is now 2-11. The Kodiaks are still searching for their first league win, where they hold fifth place.
Cascade boys host Chelan this Tuesday at 7 p.m.
For only the second time this season, Cascade girls' basketball stepped on the court. Their only previous game was against Manson, during winter break, where they suffered a tough loss at home 52-6.
Three weeks later, on Saturday, they got their second — against Liberty Bell.
The Kodiaks doubled their offensive output, but the Mountain Lions were too much. They won 62-12.
The Cascade girls are scheduled to play at Entiat Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
WVC
Two Knights drop 30 in men’s first league win, Women fall nail-biter
MOSES LAKE — The first league win for the Wenatchee Valley Knights Men’s basketball team was a measure of strength, and more than a surprise for Big Bend. Wenatchee won 96-79 and was led by almost every statistic.
The Knights shot better from the field at 55.1% to Big Bend's 36%. They knocked down nearly twice as many threes at a higher shooting percentage, out-rebounded Big Bend 40-24, and earned more points off turnovers, with twice as many assists as the Vikings.
The first half was only a two-basket game, but the Knights' offense exploded in the second half.
Justin Loveless led Wenatchee with 31 points and nine rebounds. Ayoni Benavidez followed with 30 points and nine rebounds.
For Big Bend, Karon Sears led with 23 points and three steals. DJ Frye finished with 18 points.
The Wenatchee men are now 1-5 in conference play.
The Women’s game, however, was a nail-biter. It came down to just one basket, and it was Big Bend who put it in for the win 75-73.
The Knights sit in the middle of the Eastern Conference, and Big Bend is just two spots ahead of them in third, but that’s not much in this league.
The Vikings got out early to lead the quarter 18-11. The Knights outscored them enough in the second quarter to lead at half 34-29.
The second half was point-for-point, and Big Bend found ways to consistently earn just a few more points each quarter, and it was enough to win.
The stats were close. Wenatchee shot four percent better from the field and made three more three-pointers at a much higher percentage. But Big Bend pulled down more rebounds, and distributed the ball, earning more assists.
The Wenatchee women are now 3-3 in conference play.
Wenatchee hosts North Idaho Wednesday. Women tip off at 5:30 p.m. and men at 7:30 p.m.