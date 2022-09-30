Rory McIlroy: 'Golf is ripping itself apart'
Rory McIlroy finds himself in a field that includes several LIV Golf players at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland, and once again, he didn't hesitate to express his thoughts on the Saudi-backed upstart circuit.
McIlroy told reporters that the LIV continues to create a divide across the sport — and that divide isn't beneficial for any of the parties involved.
"I don't want a fractured game. I never have. You look at some other sports and what's happened and the game of golf is ripping itself apart right now," McIlroy said.
Things are even starting to heat up in court, as multiple golfers challenged bans they had received from other tours for participating in an LIV event.
"I've always said I think there is a time and a place where everyone that's involved here should sit down and try to work together," McIlroy said.
Djokovic wants biggest rivals at his swansong
Novak Djokovic said he wants his biggest rivals to be by his side when he brings the curtain down on his career, much like Roger Federer's emotional goodbye to the game last week.
Images of Federer and Rafa Nadal — who shared one of tennis's most enthralling rivalries — sitting together and crying after combining in a Laver Cup doubles defeat at London's O2 Arena on Friday went viral on social media.
Djokovic and Andy Murray — two of Federer's other main rivals — were also present for the 41-year-old's final bow.
"It was just a very touching, very emotional moment," Djokovic told reporters on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, where he will play an ATP 250 event this week.
The 35-year-old is one major title behind Nadal's men's record of 22. Djokovic said the Spaniard remains his biggest rival.
"The rivalry is very special and keeps going. Hopefully, we'll get a chance to play against each other more times. Because it's exciting for us and also for tennis fans and sport fans around the world."
U.S. women to embrace 'adversity' at sold-out Wembley
NEW YORK — United States women's coach Vlatko Andonovski is hoping a sold-out Wembley Stadium will create an atmosphere to give his team a real test in next month's friendly against England, with the World Cup less than a year away.
Twice world champions Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn were joined by an array of young talent in the American squad named on Thursday, with the team due to face England on Oct. 7 and Spain in Pamplona on Oct. 11.
"We wanted to go through adversity and figure out a way to overcome it. And what better way to do that than playing in front of a full stadium away, 90,000 people, against England and Spain later on," Andonovski told reporters on Thursday.
It will be the first time the American women have played at Wembley since Rapinoe and Sauerbrunn helped the Stars and Stripes to their fourth Olympic gold medal in 2012.
"They know what it takes to win big games and play environments like this and be successful," said Andonovski.
"But then we have the next generation... the younger ones that have to experience this, which I believe is going to be the closest that we can get to playing in the actual World Cup game."
They include 17-year-old high school senior Alyssa Thompson, the youngest to get a call-up in some five years, and 20-year-old Trinity Rodman, who earned NWSL Rookie of the Year and U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year honours in 2021.
