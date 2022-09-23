ELLENSBURG — Central Washington enjoyed an opportunity to finally play on campus on Thursday night, even though their home court at Nicholson Pavilion remains unavailable due to renovations.
Fans packed portable bleachers and the track above the CWU Recreation Center court to watch the Wildcats hold off Montana State 25-22, 24-26, 25-18, 27-25. CWU fought off a set point in the final set before Ellensburg graduate Tia Andaya picked up her 12th kill off of an assist by former West Valley setter Sydney Remsburg.
Andaya delivered 29 assists of her own to go with six digs, five aces and two blocks for Central in its home opener. Junior Ashley Kaufman added a career-high 24 kills, the most by any Wildcat since October 2017.
The Wildcats improved to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in GNAC play with their third straight win. They'll host Seattle Pacific on Saturday.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
CWU soccer loses to Western
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's scoreless streak reached five games in a 3-0 loss to Western Washington at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wildcats gave up just one goal before halftime, but Tera Ziemer and Morgan Manalili added one each early in the second half for the Vikings. They earned their third straight win to stay perfect in GNAC play, while Central fell to 0-3.
Sophomore goalkeeper Kassandra Jaggard made eight saves for the Wildcats. They'll conclude a four-game homestand Saturday against Simon Fraser, the only other team yet to pick up a GNAC win.
