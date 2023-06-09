WENATCHEE — After a narrow 5-4 loss to the Springfield Drifters on their home opener Tuesday, the Wenatchee AppleSox rallied late in the second game of a three-game baseball series on Wednesday, securing their first walk-off win by another one-run margin, 4-3, to tie the series and their season records at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
“This is one of those games where I don’t know if we win it a year ago,” AppleSox head coach Mitch Darlington said in an interview with Joel Norman on the Wenatchee AppleSox Podcast. “Ton of credit to Evan Canfield. He came in and just kept throwing up zeros for us. He looked as good as I’ve seen him. Then Easton Amundson leaving the yard. A couple boosts there that just got us through it.”
That winning run came in the bottom of the 10th inning. The bases were loaded and the AppleSox (4-2) had one out against them when Austin Ohland cracked a ball to the right infield with enough magic to befuddle a Drifter (5-1) glove, giving the Wenatchee base runners time to rotate and push Amundson home.
Initially, it looked as though the Drifters might bag another close game, but already, the AppleSox have shown they have the resilience to battle back from any deficit — even if that is a three run to none hole after almost four innings.
AppleSox pitcher, Canfield, allowed only one hit and a walk with nine strikeouts in the final five innings to help plug the Drifter offense and provide a chance for Wenatchee to chip away at the deficit.
Amundson was the last to score and the first to get the ball rolling in the bottom of the fourth inning after he crushed a homer to right-center field that skipped off the top of the outfield fence. It was the AppleSox’s third consecutive game with a home run. Last season, the AppleSox had a four-game stretch, that began in late June, when they hit a homer in each game.
Two scoreless innings followed before Fred Buckson earned an RBI single with two outs in the seventh inning, reducing Springfield’s lead to 3-2. Reeve Boyd followed suit in the following inning with a double that led to the tying run.
Between the first and second games of the series, the AppleSox halved their errors from four to two but those errors still led to Drifter runs before Wenatchee adjusted.
Amundson and Ohland led the AppleSox with two hits and one RBI apiece. Buckson, Boyd and Garrett Gores each finished with a hit.
“This whole game just felt like a grind,” Darlington said. “The good teams find a way to grind these out and that's what we did.”
A rubber match and series finale followed the next day, on Thursday night, and though the close game didn’t tilt in their favor this time, you can’t begrudge their dramatic start.
In the bottom of the first inning, Amundson hammered a 425-foot homer to give them an early lead, his second of the season, and Wenatchee’s fourth straight game with a home run. It didn’t last. The following inning the Drifters capitalized on three AppleSox errors to take a 4-1 lead after two innings.
That would be all Springfield needed. The AppleSox chipped away at the deficit but they would only connect on another four hits and add one run in the third inning. That would be their last. The Drifters reinstated their lead with one run in the seventh. The final score was 5-2.
Austin Bunn scored Wenatchee’s second run after he doubled and the next batter singled. They were in a prime position to score again but the wind was pulled from their sails when Ty Kennedy suffered an injury and sat out the rest of the game.
Toby Haarer had one of the best starts as an AppleSox pitcher so far this season, striking out eight batters while giving up only one earned run in six innings. He sent the last eight batters he faced back to the dugout.
Amundson led the offense with an RBI and went 1-for-4. Nino Vultaggio, Brandham Ponce, Ohland and Bunn all finished with a hit apiece.
The AppleSox host another three-game series at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium against the Victoria HarbourCats — the only undefeated team in the West Coast League — starting Friday at 6:35 p.m. Saturday’s game starts a little later, at 7:05 p.m., to accommodate Fireworks Night. The final game of the series will be Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone