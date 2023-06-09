WENATCHEE — After a narrow 5-4 loss to the Springfield Drifters on their home opener Tuesday, the Wenatchee AppleSox rallied late in the second game of a three-game baseball series on Wednesday, securing their first walk-off win by another one-run margin, 4-3, to tie the series and their season records at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

“This is one of those games where I don’t know if we win it a year ago,” AppleSox head coach Mitch Darlington said in an interview with Joel Norman on the Wenatchee AppleSox Podcast. “Ton of credit to Evan Canfield. He came in and just kept throwing up zeros for us. He looked as good as I’ve seen him. Then Easton Amundson leaving the yard. A couple boosts there that just got us through it.”



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

