Free agent pitcher Jacob deGrom has agreed to a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers announced the signing Friday night and said a press conference to introduce deGrom would be held at Globe Life Field after the Winter Meetings, which are Sunday through Wednesday in San Diego.



©2022 Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

