YAKIMA — It’s not often you see a running clock in a state tournament game. After all, these are the best teams in the state in the 1A division. Well, the number one ranked Cashmere girls basketball team did just that against Annie Wright in the quarterfinals at the Yakima Sun Dome on Thursday night.
With All American Hailey Van Lith leading the charge, the girls won 68-31. The Gators boasted the top-scoring girl in the state, Julianna Walker, who was averaging 36 points per game. But the Bulldog defense was up to the challenge holding Walker to just 13 points.
“We were trying to throw them some different looks to make it hard on her and hard on them. Our girls did a good job of making it hard on her. I’ve never seen any girl able to get her shot off that quick. We did a good job of crowding her and not letting her get those quick threes,” said Cashmere Head Coach Brent Darnell. “We tried to make someone else beat us. We kept rotating fresh legs on her every two minutes.”
Annie Wright jumped out to a 6-2 lead, but then Cashmere went on a 17-0 run to make it 19-6 in the second quarter. Only a Walker three stopped the streak. The Bulldogs went on another run to close out the half.
Cashmere reeled off a 16-2 run to close out the half leading 39-17. The Gators tried double and triple-teaming Van Lith without much luck. Van Lith was simply too quick and skilled and too used to that for it to be effective.
“It’s not the first time she’s seen a double or triple team. She is so strong and explosive. She just did an exceptional job tonight,” Darnell said.
The Bulldogs poured it on in the second half, outscoring the Gators 22-5. The quarter ended with a brilliant behind the back pass for an assist by Van Lith. Cashmere led 61-22 after three quarters.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the lead expanded 40 points, which necessitates the running clock. Darnell was able to play a lot of his bench in the closing minutes.
“I was a little nervous. Annie Wright is a hard team to prepare for. They do a lot of things unpredictable on both sides of the ball, offense and defense. They are hard to figure out what they do on offense other than Julianna coming down and taking a bunch of shots,” Darnell said.
Van Lith had 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Senior Grace Hammond and sophomore Riley Johnson had 13 for Cashmere. The Bulldogs shot 56 percent from the field versus 22 percent for Annie Wright. Cashmere out-rebounded 47-19.
Next up for the Bulldogs (23-0), a semifinal matchup with LaSalle (21-3) on Friday night. LaSalle advanced to the semifinals with a 41-37 victory over Kings. The Bulldogs beat the Lightning in the first game of the season at Cashmere, 57-37.
“Third straight year we’ve seen them in the state semifinals. They are well-coached. They graduated some good players last year. They have so much depth. They just come at you in waves. They sub and don’t miss a beat,” Darnell said. “Trista Hull is a strong Division One post. They have some speedy guards. We saw them early in the year and beat them. They are a lot better since then. We’ve gotten better too.”
Cashmere boys fall to LaSalle in state quarterfinals
YAKIMA — It was a tough afternoon for the Cashmere boys in the state 1A quarterfinals as they played a familiar foe, the LaSalle Lightning. On Jan. 29 in Cashmere, the Bulldogs beat the Lightning 72-50.
However, that was in the comfy confines of the Cashmere gym while this was in the spacious Yakima Sun Dome. The normally deadeye Bulldog shooters just could not find their mark as number nine seed LaSalle upset the number two seed, Cashmere, 48-38 on Friday.
“The Sun Dome is a tough place to score. It’s tough for shooters. That’s why a lot of teams play zone when they get to the state tournament because it’s such a tough place to shoot the basketball,” said Cashmere Head Coach Levi Heyen. “We have so many good shooters. We haven’t seen a zone in a very long time. When we do see a zone, it lasts for four or five possessions because our guys shoot them out of it.”
Cashmere never led in the game. From the start, the Bulldogs struggled against the zone defense of the Lightning. It was a low scoring first quarter with LaSalle on top 13-7. Turnovers were causing a problem too, which is uncharacteristic for the Bulldogs.
In the second quarter, the jumpers were just not falling for the boys as they fell behind 25-12.
“We struggled to knock down some shots. Part of that is on me trying to get them in better spots and part is LaSalle played really good defensively. We lost the turnover battle. We talked about that. We needed to win the rebound and turnover battle,” Heyen said.
Junior Nate Phillips hit a couple of threes to keep Cashmere close. Still, LaSalle led 28-19 at the half. In the second half, Heyen said they tried to emphasize taking care of the ball getting guys in certain spots to take shots.
Junior center Carter Alberts found a sweet spot around the free-throw line.
“Carter Alberts had a fantastic game. We got him the ball in certain spots where he could knock down shots,” Heyen said. “We wanted to be more aggressive knocking down shots against the zone and creating some opportunities by attacking and kicking. Then defensively we made some adjustments. We tried to press them a bit and play zone.”
Alberts and Nate Phillips kept Cashmere close in the third quarter as Cashmere played some zone and pressed. LaSalle led 42-30 after three. Scoring was minimal in the final quarter. The Bulldogs just could not find the run they needed to get back into the game.
Cashmere won the final quarter 8-6, but it was not enough.
“They played a very good basketball game. Our goal going into this game was to hold them under 50. That’s what we’ve been doing all year long. Defensively, the kids did what we needed them to do,” Heyen said. “It’s my job to find them better ways to get baskets. We’re upset with the loss but not with the boys. They gave it everything they had. Sometimes the shots don’t fall in a tough environment. We held them to 40 points.”
Alberts had 16 points to lead Cashmere. Nate Phillips had 11, while brother Sam had 10. Senior Malachy Caffrey had 15 for LaSalle. Cashmere out-rebounded 29-26. After seven turnovers in the first half, Cashmere finished with 11.
The Bulldogs shot 35 percent from the field, 4-for-26 from three. LaSalle shot 41 percent from the field and 2-for-13 from three.
Unfortunately, the game was much different than the last time the two teams played.
“We were in a high school gym and we shot the ball well. We made 10 threes and they had to come out of their zone. We were able to attack off the dribble. They didn’t have to come out of their zone today because we weren’t knocking down shots or taking care of the ball,” Heyen said.
With the loss, Cashmere (20-4) drops into the consolation bracket. The best they can do now is fourth place. They play Meridian (19-9) on Friday morning. The Trojans lost 62-53 to Lynden Christian in the quarterfinals.
Heyen said the boys will be ready to rebound from the tough loss.
“We scratch that goal off. We aim high to go for the whole thing. Now, we’ll adjust our goals. Get the win on Friday. One of our goals all year long was to get to Saturday so we can bring home a trophy,” Heyen said.