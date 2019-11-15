YAKIMA — Cashmere came into this one the underdog and because of La Salle’s impressive offense and strong defense we found out why. La Salle was undefeated and at the top of their conference, while Cashmere finished third in the CTL, and came into the game off a recent loss to their rival, and lost two to injury early in the game that ultimately harmed their offense. Cashmere showed heart but lost their shot at the quarterfinals when they lost to La Salle 35-10.
Cashmere started confident and strong with a slow but steady drive toward the end-zone and was within field-goal distance in just the first few minutes of the game. They took advantage of this and were the first to score when they sent it through the uprights for three points. La Salle had an out of proportion reaction during the rest of the half when they went to the ground with the cousins, Ryan and Kieran Kershaw, who, along with strong blocking, would be the real engine of the La Salle offense as they tallied few touchdowns before they finished the half 28-3.
“I didn’t always put my team in the best spots, but they had resolve and fight,” said Cashmere Head Coach Bryan Bremer.
There was still more bite in the Bulldogs, however, as they came out of the half strong in spite of the deficit with defensive stops that led to an interception. Unfortunately, the Lightning wasn’t impressive on only one side of the ball, and not much came of the Bulldogs’ next few possessions. The Lightning wasn’t perfect, they had a steady stream of flags on both sides of the ball, but the Bulldogs couldn’t capitalize, and just before the third quart the Lightning ran it into the end-zone. The Bulldogs finally found some yardage off a near-fumble when they passed for a 35 yard gain to end the quarter 35-3.
The Bulldog’s next opportunity put them within the red zone for seven straight plays, mostly because of Lightning flags, but the Lightning defense was too formidable, and the ball was turned over on downs.
But just after a strong first down from the Lightning, when their backs against the goal didn’t seem to matter, they fumbled the ball on a run and the Bulldogs recovered it.
This gave them enough momentum that would finally, after a bit of a battle and a pass from quarterback Sam Phillips to Brooks Elliott, to get them in the end-zone and on the board for the final time ending their season and the game 35-10.
Bremer was proud of his team.
“We were up against a lot, but to see the switch at the half, to be down twenty-eight to three, and turn it around to be fairly even in the second half was great,” he said.