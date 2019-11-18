CAMAS—Though Camas had home-field advantage Saturday afternoon, they came by land and air to overwhelm the Eastmont defense and stump their offense ending their run at state and their season with a 41-0 loss.
Eastmont lost a large component of their rushing offense to injury in the previous game and suffered a couple more at the start of this game, but luckily the Wildcats have a deep bench with plenty of options. Camas earned the No. 2 seed for the state playoffs and came into the game undefeated. To eke out a win Eastmont had to maintain offensive possession and cause turnovers defensively, unfortunately, both proved easier said than done.
The Wildcats didn’t come out timid. Before the Papermakers had their first touchdown the Wildcats had several defensive plays that forced a loss in yardage, but just when you thought it was enough, the Papermakers would burst forward with a 48-yard rushing touchdown.
The papermaker defense proved formidable as well when just four plays later the Wildcats were forced to punt. A steady march down the field followed, usually through the Papermakers’ main option, running-back Jacques Badolato-Birdsell. As soon as they went to the air, in what would be their only turnover of the first half, they fumbled the ball and the Wildcats recovered it, turning the next few plays into solid offensive bursts of their own, but ultimately, didn’t amount to much.
The second quarter is where the Papermakers ran away with it, showing how successful their screen-pass formation could be, to which the Wildcats had little answer. The Papermakers scored four more touchdowns in this quarter and only allowed the Wildcats short offensive drives that would lead to either a punt or a turn-over-on-downs. Adrian Vivanco, however, provided a needed spark to the offense when he ran for 29 yards getting them within field-goal territory just before the half, but the attempt went wide of the mark. They ended the half 34-0.
The Wildcats could have crumbled here, but they didn’t. Vivanco gave them a second wind when he gained 35 yards after four back-to-back plays, and in spite of throwing an interception shortly thereafter, the Wildcat defense quickly forced the Papermakers to punt in just a few plays. The reverse was true a couple plays later, but after a short drive from the Papermakers Oscar Calvillo came up big with an interception of his own that led to a short drive before the end of the quarter. The Wildcats held the Papermakers scoreless this quarter.
This carried over into the last quarter where both teams would put together a solid drive but were finally forced to either turn-over-on-downs or punt. Eventually, the Papermaker offense tallied one more touchdown to end the game. The Wildcats were a new team in that second half despite the score differential, showing heart and determination as they ended an impressive season to a well-balanced and strong opponent.
Eastmont finished the season 9-3. Head Coach Mike Don was unavailable for comment.