SHORELINE — For the third time in school history, the Cascade Kodiaks will play for the State 1A championship on Saturday. This came by virtue of their stellar performance, one of many in this playoff run, in the state semifinals against Lakeside.
The Kodiaks played an outstanding defensive game to shutout Lakeside Eagles 1-0 to earn another shot at winning a state title.
“I think we still have more to offer. The girls did what they needed to do and accomplished the plan we set in the beginning. For the most part, I felt pretty good about it. There still needs to be some development in the final third. That’s what we’ll work on tonight,” said Cascade Head Coach Glen Stefanko.
In the beginning, both teams were having trouble mounting an offensive attack. Stefanko had his outstanding defensive back, junior Stella Johnson, man-mark Lakeside midfielder, Emma Spence.
At 17 minutes, there was a Lakeside corner kick, a trouble area for the Kodiaks this season. After a scramble, Cascade keeper Devan Archer secured the ball. Three minutes later, Cascade had a corner. Johnson caught the rebound and fired a shot that went wide.
At 25 minutes, an Eagle foul gave Cascade a free-kick from 20-yards. Senior Tori Driscoll took the shot but it sailed wide left.
Cascade continued to press the action in the first half. Junior Maddie Gillespie had a breakaway opportunity but the Eagle keeper came out with the block.
The game was tied 0-0 at the half. It seemed whichever team might score first, could take the game. The Kodiaks outshot Lakeside 6-1 in the first half.
In the second half, the Kodiaks continued to press. At 41 minutes, Driscoll had another chance with a bouncing ball that missed the goal. The Kodiaks had a corner kick at 42 minutes. A Kodiak got a head on the ball, but could not direct it to the goal.
Lakeside’s Lexi Torok got by her defender but sailed the shot wide. A Lakeside corner at 55 minutes was handled nicely the Kodiaks. Finally, the Kodiaks would break the tie at 63 minutes.
Driscoll hit a crossing shot that senior Kascia Muscutt nailed with a shot into the upper corner. Cascade took a 1-0 lead.
“That is exactly as we have been practicing. I’m really impressed. Tori collected herself and dropped a real nice ball to the center and Kascia timed her run well and it was a great slotted ball,” Stefanko said of the scoring play.
Certainly, there was a lot of game left for either for Lakeside to get the equalizer or Cascade to get the add-on goal to pad the lead. As you can imagine, the Eagles picked up the tempo working to get that equalizer.
Still, the ball was in the Cascade end most of the time. Lakeside had a corner kick at 64 minutes, which the Kodiaks kicked away. At 73 minutes, there was a hard shot at Archer, which bounced away causing a near score, but she was finally able to corral it.
In extra time, Lakeside was furiously trying to score, but time and again, they were thwarted by the Kodiak defense. There was a final corner kick, but again the Kodiaks rose to the challenge with the final whistle blowing after that. Stefanko was proud of the defensive effort.
“The girls did exactly what we asked them to do. Truh (Merriman) is such a fantastic leader back there. She has a good sense of the game and a good understanding of her defensive line. She knows what they can accomplish,” he said. “Molly (Wiser) is in a new position and really doing a phenomenal job of winning the ball in that central area in that stopper role. Really impressed with what she’s doing.”
A big key was the man-marking of Johnson, which essentially took the Lakeside player out of the game.
“Stella is such a gamer. She just turns it on and doesn’t have an off button. When she has a task she seems to focus on that task very well. We can put her in those roles where we know we can count on her. Today we were able to. It was a very good job,” Stefanko said of Johnson.
Cascade outshot Lakeside 11-4.
Another area of emphasis for the Kodiaks was the corner kicks. They weathered the storm on those including in extra time.
“I’m not a fan of corners this year. It’s been a little stressful. The girls are feeling more confident, the more they are able to keep out. They’re getting a better understanding of the pressure that puts them on when they release the ball over the end line,” Stefanko said. “They are doing a better job of awareness and making sure they cover anyone on the second and third attack. You saw that.”
Getting to the finals for the third time in five years feels good, he said.
“This team is very representative of the teams we tend to bring out of the upper valley. They are coming from a little town. Unless you bring it with heart, you’re going to have a tough time against these qualified private teams,” he said. “We rely on that but try to inject as much strategy and tactics as well that we can teach in the two and a half months. When the girls bring it, they bring so much heart. It’s really a phenomenal thing to see.”
The three times Cascade has made the finals, they’ve lost to a Seattle area private school. In fact, they came a shootout away from beating Seattle Academy for the state title a couple of years ago.
Seattle Academy will be their opponent again on Saturday. They beat Kings 3-1 to reach the final. Stefanko knows it will be a tall task to beat them.
“We might as well take it on understanding that sometimes it is David and Goliath. In this case, these girls know they can beat these teams. Everything has to work out right and they have to play their game 100 percent,” he said. “In the finals, that is what you would expect. The girls are feeling good. Just enjoying the ride.”