ROCKFORD — The Cascade Kodiak girls’ soccer team pulled off yet another upset on their way to a third state semifinal appearance in the past four years. Last Saturday, the Kodiaks traveled to Rockford to take on the 18-3 Freeman Scotties.
Freeman tied with Deer Park for the regular-season title in the NEA League. Both teams were 11-1 in league. Cascade was second in the Caribou Trail League, but upset Cashmere in the district championship game.
Cashmere had lost 1-0 at Freeman on Nov. 9 as part of the NEA/CTL crossover. Cascade beat Deer Park 2-1 in the NEA/CTL crossover. The Kodiaks were 13-6 overall.
Both teams came out hard with Freeman getting more opportunities. Cascade senior keeper Devan Archer made several amazing saves. At 34 minutes, Freeman’s main striker, junior Peyton Brewer, hit a shot from the outside that went over Archer’s head. The Scotties led 1-0.
Two minutes later, Cascade fired three shots at the Scottie goal. Senior Savanah Stefanko hit a ball toward the frame of the goal, which a Freeman defender blocked with her hands. Senior Kascia Muscutt buried the PK to tie the game at 1-1.
The game remained knotted at 1-1 at the half.
“Stella Johnson was doing an unbelievable job man-marking their striker, Brewer. She did an unreal job and was able to hold her back,” said Cascade Head Coach Glen Stefanko.
In the final minutes of the game, Kodiak senior Tori Driscoll hit a breakaway goal, slotting it right under the keeper’s arms. The Kodiaks took a 2-1 lead.
Freeman came back to score the equalizer on a controversial corner kick.
“I don’t say this very often, but there was a questionable no-call. Devan had the ball in her hands and went flying. That was unfortunate. The refs said they didn’t see it, which was unfortunate,” Stefanko said.
The game remained 2-2 through one overtime. In the second overtime, senior Kolby Hunt found Stefanko on the left. She hit the ball toward the goal. It deflected off a defender and in for the game-winner.
Cascade wins 3-2 in overtime. Of all their playoff victories over the years, Stefanko said this one ranks right up there.
“For them, at this stage, they have a very healthy mindset. For these seniors, this is their third appearance in the final four. We have seven seniors. They know very quickly, the whistle blows, they are excited for a minute, and then they are ready to work again,” Stefanko said. “That’s the mindset. If you have never been there before, you celebrate all night for the next one.”
Stefanko said he had video on the Scotties and also had scouted them twice. All their formations and plan of attack came from studying those videos.
“The last goal was the way we trained. That last goal was per plan. We knew the way they defended. With the man-marking, we knew what we had to do there. There were two players,” he said. “We switched off one girl because another girl was having an impact we did not see in the games we scouted. We zoned her instead and that worked better.”
Cascade plays Lakeside (9-mile falls) on Friday in the State 1A Semifinals at Shoreline Stadium. Lakeside was actually third in the NEA but won Districts. They beat Cle Elum (8-3) and Lynden Christan (2-1) to get to the semifinals.
“We’ve already played the top District 7 teams. They have some really strong players, particularly in the middle. They have a strong left side. One thing we’ve noticed, they come out like Cashmere, ready to battle,” Stefanko said. “Very seldom are you going to get a weak game against a Spokane team. I’m excited about that.”
Seattle Academy plays Kings in the other semifinal. The finals and third-place game take place on Saturday at Shoreline Stadium.