FEDERAL WAY — The Wenatchee Panthers swim and dive team finished fourth at the WIAA 4A Girls State Meet on Friday and Saturday at the King County Aquatics Center. It marked the seventh straight year the Panthers have been on the podium.
Wenatchee swimmers had a tough go in the prelims on Friday, but they responded well on Saturday in the finals, said Wenatchee Head Coach James Elwyn.
“We didn’t get as many girls into the finals, but it did allow us to come together for a couple of different options on our relays. Things went really well,” Elwyn said.
The 200-yard Medley Relay team of Haily Payne, Sierra Hartley, Sophie Black and Rae Ann Dressel finished fourth with a time of 1:48.37, the second-fastest in school history. Elwyn said that was a great way to start the meet.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Brooklyn Dressel started in one of the outside lanes as the seventh seed. She challenged the lead partway through and ended up fourth with a time of 1:54.14.
“Moving up three places, she broke her own school record which she set last year. That was cool. That was a highlight,” Elwyn said.
Rae Ann Dressel was second in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 23.7, the second-fastest in school history. She was 9/100ths off the record.
“The divers did a great job. Both of them ended up scoring. Kelsey McKay got 13th for her first time at state. For a while, it looked like she might not be in the running to score. She ended up pulling it all together and moving up to 13th,” Elwyn said. “Emily Brault, in her last state meet, finished seventh overall. She finished off really strong.”
In the 100-yard butterfly, Haily Payne had a rough prelim, Elwyn said, finish 11th. She rebounded to win the consolation final.
“That’s a difference of three points we got, which is big in the whole scheme of things. That was a gutsy swim on her part,” Elwyn said of Payne. “She has been battling injuries all season. It was good to see her come through and help out the team.”
In the 100-yard freestyle, Brooklyn Dressel stepped up in a big way. She went 52.3 in the prelims and 51.5 in the finals to break the school record.
“That was an amazing swim. The school record of 51.7 was set by Hannah Bruggman in 2012. She took state with that, but Brooklyn was fifth,” he said. “It was a phenomenal swim. She was really excited when she hit the wall.”
Wenatchee was fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Rae Ann Dressel, Brooklyn Dressel, Kathryn Gyde and Abby Wilt finished with a time of 1:39.01.
Three Panthers scored in the 100-yard breaststroke. Sophie Black was 13th, Abbey Mott 14th and Rae Ann Dressel third.
“Rae Ann went from a 1:06 at districts to a 1:04 in prelims to a 1:03 in finals. She was third overall which qualifies her for All-American consideration,” Elwyn said.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Elwyn said they went with a different combination with Brooklyn Dressel, Sierra Hartley, Sophie Black and Sydney Lenssen.
“It was also one of those things where we have enough depth, we were able to make those changes and come out fourth,” he said. “Sydney and Sophie both had PRs. We moved up to sixth in the finals. I thought that was a great way to finish the meet with your senior, Sydney, in her only event, getting her best time by a full second,”
Elwyn was pleased with the fourth-place finish.
The Wenatchee adaptive swimmers, Hailey, Bella, Jillanne and Shannon, all had great swims in the 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke.
“One of the things they said before the meet was if any of the girls turned from the back, they would be disqualified. It was a rumor that might happen but they announced it before the meet. That was a little anxiety for me and the adaptive coaches,” Elwyn said. “All four of them stayed on their backs.”