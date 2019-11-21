YAKIMA — The Wenatchee Panthers are set to take on the Curtis Vikings in the first round of the WIAA 4A State Volleyball Tournament at Yakima Sun Dome on Friday. This is the 15th time Wenatchee has played in the state tournament, but the first since 2012.
The Panthers are 12-4 on the season while Curtis is 7-8. Wenatchee was second in the Big 9 while Curtis was seventh in the South Puget Sound League.
Wenatchee Head Coach Connor Metcalfe said they have had a great two weeks to prepare for the tournament. They have worked really hard in the gym. Everyone is healthy and ready to go.
Metcalfe said Curtis may have a less than stellar record, but they are not looking past their first-round opponent.
“We never judge a book by its cover based on the record. They play in a good league. This time of year it is all about peaking. We don’t want to look at their record. We know they are a good team. Everybody at state is a good team,” Metcalfe said. “We’re looking forward to matching up against them.”
The Panthers have done a lot of film study to prepare, he said, looking at what they can do to stop the Viking attack. Curtis has some dynamic attackers. Metcalfe feels they match up well.
“I think we’re ready to go. We have a lot of excitement. We haven’t made the state tournament since 2012. We haven’t won a state match even before then. We’re looking forward to matching up with them. We like what we see against them. They are a good team. We’re ready to go. We’ve trained and prepared for this all year,” he said.
The Panthers will look to their outside hitters, sophomore Abby Black (5-foot-11), senior Emily Redman (5-foot-9) and junior Alex Toth (5-foot-10) to have big games along with middles sophomore Addison Schulz (6-foot-1) and senior Charly Plinski (5-foot-9).
The strength of the Panthers is the diversity of their attack.
“We know it’s a big game. We know it will come down to the service, controlling our emotions,” Metcalfe said. “Staying emotionally sound inside the large vastness of the state tournament. It’s going to come down to our side of the court.”
Since none of the Panthers have been to state before, the key will be keeping balanced emotionally. Metcalfe said they do not want to be too high or too low.
“We definitely want to use the excitement inside the tournament. It’s a big tournament. We’ve made it here. We should be excited about that. We have to expect teams are going to come out swinging. We’re looking to do the same thing,” he said.
Should Wenatchee prevail over Curtis, they would play the winner of the Camas/Lake Stevens match.
Big 9 All-Conference Volleyball Team
Wenatchee sophomore Abby Black was named the Big 9 Co-Player of the Year along with West Valley senior Mary Teske.
Metcalfe said Black definitely deserved it.
“She has trended upward in all stats. I just don’t look at that. She is a player that can take a match into her hands. She can have moments where everyone in the gym knows she’s going to be set and she still goes on runs and gets high-level kills,” Metcalfe said of Black.
Toth was named first-team outside hitter. Redman was named first-team opposite and sophomore setter Irelyn Branam was also first team. Freshman defensive specialist Ashton McMahon was honorable mention.
"We’re proud of them and excited about that. We have a lot of things here at state we have to take care of first,” he said.