EAST WENATCHEE — State Tournament play starts for the Eastmont Wildcat boys’ basketball team on Saturday at Tumwater when they take on the Olympia Bears. Eastmont comes into the State Tournament as the second seed from the Big 9, while Olympia is the seventh seed from their B-District tournament.
Eastmont is 9-3 in the Big 9 and 14-7 overall. The Bears finished second in the South Puget Sound League with a 12-4 record. They are 19-6 overall. Olympia is 11 in the WIAA RPI while Eastmont is 21.
“I have received some film and have started to review it. I was aware they have a pretty good 6-10 inside-outside player. They have two pretty good shooting guards. When I watch the film, they are similar in some ways with West Valley. It will be interesting to see how we stack up against them,” said Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez.
In District play, Eastmont lost 73-65 at West Valley in the Big 9 District Championship game. The Wildcats beat Wenatchee 58-57 to earn the second Big 9 berth to State.
In District play for Olympia, they beat Mount Rainier 85-64, lost to Union 70-57, beat Puyallup 54-49, lost to Auburn 53-49, beat Skyview 55-51.
The scoring leader for the Bears is 6-3 senior guard Kai Johnson at 17.6 per game. Junior forward 6-10 Jackson Grant averages 16.8. Senior guard Ethan Gahm averages 10.2 per game.
Juarez said he will need to watch more game film to come up with a game plan.
“The film I watched was against 2-3 zone against them. I haven’t seen anyone go man-to-man against them. We went man-to-man against West Valley. I’m not sure how we will defend Olympia,” Juarez said.
Eastmont has been the road warriors this season with the majority of their games on the road. Juarez feels that will be an advantage playing on the road for State, especially in Olympia’s backyard in Tumwater.
“I think our mindset is whether we are home or on the road, our intentions are to play hard and play well. In most of our games, we have played well and hard,” Juarez said. “We’ve played many people on the road. They’ll have more fans because they are close by. Our job is to go there and play hard and play well and everything will take care of itself.”
Juarez said Olympia is a good team. He’s expecting a good contest. He hopes they will be mentally and physically prepared to play.
Eastmont has been on a roll, playing some good basketball against West Valley and Wenatchee in Districts.
“We have been playing extremely well except maybe a half quarter at Sunnyside. After that, we have played pretty well. We are playing well at the right time. I’m hoping to continue that trend,” he said.
Eastmont plays Olympia at Tumwater on Saturday at 4 p.m. The winner moves onto the State 4A Tournament at the Tacoma Dome, while the season is over for the loser. Last year, Wenatchee, as the champion of the Big 9, played Mount Rainier in a Regional game at Ellensburg and lost 73-50.