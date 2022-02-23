FEDERAL WAY — Wenatchee’s Danny George swam the best race of his high school career this past weekend at the state swim and dive meet at the King County Aquatic Center.
The vocal leader and exuberant senior shaved three seconds off his fastest time in the 50-yard Freestyle Adaptive final Saturday evening and placed fifth overall. Eastmont’s Joshua Hernke finished three seconds ahead of George and earned the bronze.
“(George) graduated as a senior but he was able to come back this year and compete,” Wenatchee head coach John Pringle said Wednesday. “He just adds an element to our team that isn’t recognized by people who aren’t associated with the team. He works so hard and adds a can-do spirit despite his limitations. The other swimmers see that and are inspired by him; they love that kid and he’s an important member of our team. All of his hard work paid off.”
Fellow teammate, Austin Elwyn, who was competing in his first state meet placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle final and freshman Benjamin Madson placed third in the 100-yard backstroke with a 51.76 in the finals.
“Benny Madson, I tell you what, that is one tough kid,” Pringle said. “He had to swim his last 25-yards with a leg cramp, he could barely make it down to the cool-down pool before the 4x100 relay. I went to check on him but he said ‘do not pull me out.’ He wanted to swim, so I said ok and kept an eye on him. We massaged it out but then all of a sudden he had to puke. So I was really wondering where I needed to pull him or not.”
Pringle said that he remembered coaching Madson and his two brothers at Velocity when they were younger.
“They constantly let him know that they could whip him in a race and they often did, but Ben would go back at them as well,” Pringle said. “So when he said that he wanted to swim I just put him back in there and let him go. He hammered that third leg of the relay and swam the fastest 100 free of his life. He’s just a tough, good kid that works hard and believes in himself. And that separates him from others.”
The Panthers shined in all of the relays, placing second in the 200-yard Medley Relay with Madson, Benjamin Grigsby, Elwyn and Leif Broxson. The same foursome, in a different order, placed third in the 200-yard Freestyle Relay, and fourth in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay.
Pringle praised freshman Ben Sagerser, who finished 19th in the one-meter dive competition.
“He had just nine weeks to prepare because it was three weeks into the season when we got our diving coach Brandon Brown on board,” Pringle said. “We had a week off in January and we were just cautious so he had nine weeks on the board of a total 14. But he qualified as a wildcard at the district meet and then moved up a spot at state, which is remarkable for a freshman diver in that short of time. That was cool.”
Even though Wenatchee placed seventh as a team, the Panthers have a lot to build on next season with a lot of returning swimmers. They should have another talented squad in 2022-23.