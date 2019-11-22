YAKIMA – The Panthers volleyball season came to a close Friday evening after Wenatchee dropped their opening two matches against Curtis and Camas in the SunDome.
Wenatchee got swept Friday morning by Curtis before getting swept Friday evening by Camas.
But despite the early-exit, head coach Connor Metcalfe was pleased with how his girls performed — in Wenatchee’s first state appearance since 2013.
“We came in and we battled and I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” Metcalfe said after the season-ending loss to Camas. “The first match didn’t go how we wanted but we elevated our play in the second game and it was a pleasure to watch and coach these girls.”
“The score doesn’t reflect the level of play they had and the heart they showed with our seniors leading the way. Everyone was collective together and on the same page and I saw some plays that hadn’t been made all year. They left it all out there. Tonight was one of the first times I saw everyone who stepped inside those white lines leave it all out on the floor. We got punched in the mouth but we punched back also.”
Now in year two, Metcalfe is hoping this will be a good stepping stone for the girls moving forward, though the Panthers are losing six quality seniors (Jenna Osburn, Madison Johnson, Charly Plinski, Emily Redman, Madeleine Canlis and Meghan Brown.)
“We truly believe the best is yet to come,” Metcalfe said. “We had a wonderful run this year and the girls played their hearts out tonight. We will definitely miss our seniors, who left a mark on the program… (but) we have a lot of potential with some of our younger girls, especially if they get in our club system and play year-round. That will take us to the next level.”
The defending state-champion West Valley Rams fared no better than Wenatchee and were knocked out of the tournament Friday night as well after losing both of their opening-day matches against Puyallup and Issaquah.