The final weekend of prep sports oozed drama, triumph and agony.
Track, tennis, soccer and baseball all wrapped this past weekend with their respective state tournament and athletes/teams from the Wenatchee Valley were represented in all of them.
4A Track at Mount Tahoma Stadium, Tacoma
Mason Moore (Wenatchee) and Micah Dawe (Eastmont) brought home a state title after both won their respective events.
In Moore’s case, he dominated the rest of the field in the discus. The Wenatchee senior overthrew everyone by 14 feet and won the event with a 161-10. Moore won every discus event he entered this season except for the Pasco Invitational and improved his personal record (PR) by eight feet from last year’s mini-season. Moore also took ninth in the shot put.
Eastmont’s Dawe capped off a stellar junior season with the best performance of his high school career, setting a new PR in the pole vault event with a 13-06. Remarkably, Dawe started the season jumping 10-06 and bested his previous high by a foot in the biggest competition of the prep season.
Eastmont’s Eamon Monahan also finished second in the high jump with a 6-04 and Bryce Roe placed sixth in the 110 meter hurdles.
Wenatchee’s Zoe Gonzales also came home with a medal after placing fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 12.24. Gonzales finished 11th in the 200 meters. Fellow Panther Lars Sorom placed fourth in the 800 meters with a 1:53.75.
1A Track at Eastern Washington University, Cheney
Cascade’s Lauren Muscutt brought back to Leavenworth two state titles in the 800 meters, where she set a new PR with a 2:15.46, and the 4x400 meter relay. Muscutt also placed fourth in the 1600 meters while setting a new PR with a 5:11.74.
Cashmere’s Raquel Pedraza finished second in the javelin with a 108-08, and teammate Alayna Groce finished fifth in the high jump.
4A Tennis at The Pacific Clinic, Kennewick
Wenatchee’s Evan Mueller/Ben Borden had a stellar weekend, earning a third-place finish after going 3-1. The pair’s only loss came to eventual state champions Jacob Flentke and James Bertheau from Union, and they gave them their best match. Mueller/Borden pushed Flentke/Bertheau to a tiebreaker in the first set and won 10 games against the state champions, who swept everyone else in the tournament.
Chloe Andrewjeski became the first girl in school history to place in singles after earning a sixth-place finish. Andrewjeski won her first two matches in straight sets but lost to eventual state champion Hailey Kerker in the semifinals and Georgia Garrett in the consolation finals. Fellow senior Heather Hayes placed ninth after going 1-2 in her matches.
1A Tennis at the Yakima Tennis Club, Yakima
Cashmere’s Lauren and Faith Kert maintained the Kert dominance at the state tournament and earned a state championship this past weekend after coasting through their first two matches. The pair faced stiff competition in the championship match. The Kert sisters dropped the opening set to Seattle Academy’s Aiyana Abbott and Sophia Fonseca, but were able to pull out the next two sets to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Chelan’s Nate Harding won his opening match in straight sets but lost the next two to finish ninth.
4A Soccer at Sparks Stadium, Tacoma
The Panthers brought home a fourth-place trophy on Saturday after losing 2-1 in their third-place match against the Pasco Bulldogs.
1A Baseball at County Stadium, Yakima
The Chelan Goats finished fourth in this past weekend's state tournament after losing 5-4 in their semifinal game against Bellevue Christian on Friday and 4-3 against University Prep on Saturday.