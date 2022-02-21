TACOMA — A third-place finish wasn’t what Evan Berdan had in mind while lacing up his wrestling shoes Saturday morning after weighing in at the Tacoma Dome.
Just one match away from the championship round, he was eyeing a state title — and deservingly so.
Coming in as the No. 2 ranked 220-pounder in the state, Berdan dominated his first two opponents on Friday to advance into Saturday’s semifinals. His total mat-time was under two minutes as the junior pinned both.
Unfortunately, Berdan matched up against Jacob Erickson, the eventual state champion, in the semifinals. Berdan was the only wrestler that gave Erickson a decent bout, but he was unable to take the Glacier Peak senior down and lost on points 7-4.
With his state title hopes dashed, Berdan threw his headphones back on and refocused for his consolation match against a familiar foe: Eisenhower’s Damien Gama.
Berdan got past Gama with relative ease, winning 9-0, and then put a stamp on his tournament by pinning Pasco’s Eduardo Aguilar in the third-place match. In that final match, Berdan secured a pair of nice double-leg takedowns, eventually rolling Aguilar over to secure the pin in the second period.
“Today kind of didn’t go as planned, we didn’t get what we wanted,” Berdan said after pinning Aguilar. “But we got the next best thing we could. I’m only a junior so I still have another year to get better and hopefully get a (state title) next year.”
Berdan said he plans to wrestle in tournaments over the spring and summer to get better and keep up with his conditioning. Berdan will be a favorite to compete for a state title at next year’s Mat Classic.
Fellow Wenatchee Panther Jesus Segovia also had a chance to compete for a state title Saturday after winning both of his matches on Friday. But the senior lost all three of his bouts Saturday afternoon, placing sixth in the 195-pound weight class.
Tyler Schuyleman, who went 2-1 in his matches on Friday, went 2-1 on Saturday as well. The senior earned a hard-fought victory against David Long from Decatur after scoring a takedown and two-point near fall in the last second of overtime. Schuyleman got pinned in the consolation semifinals against No. 1 ranked Judah Bishop from Chiawana but earned a fifth-place finish after his final opponent couldn’t compete due to injury.
Overall, a pretty good showing from Wenatchee.
Eastmont’s Nathan Chang, who lost his opening match of the tournament but rallied on Friday and won a pair of crazy, back-and-forth matches to move on to Saturday, placed seventh in the 126-pound weight class. Chang closed out his tournament with a bang Saturday afternoon against Union’s Jordin Jimenez.
After a scoreless first period, each wrestler scored a pair of reversals, the only difference was that Chang was able to score near-fall points on each of his reversals, winning 9-4 on points.
1A
Cashmere’s Everardo Lopez had a rough start to his state tournament on Friday, losing 4-2 against Montesano’s Alex Delgado in his opening match. But the 285-pound junior was able to flush that loss and win his next two, setting up a rematch with Delgado in the consolation semifinals. Lopez avenged his earlier loss and completely outclassed Delgado, pinning him in 40 seconds.
That win put Lopez in the third-place match against Omak’s Leighton Jensen, the No. 2 ranked wrestler at 285-pounds in 1A. Jensen, a pre-tournament favorite to compete in the state title match, scored a pair of takedowns against Lopez and pinned the Cashmere Bulldog in the second period.
But despite the loss, fourth place is a great finish for Lopez, who will look to improve on it next season.
Lopez’s teammate Hugh Wheeler also placed, finishing sixth in the 138-pound weight class. Wheeler started his Saturday with a win after beating Omak’s Caden Johnson in a razor-thin consolation match.
But the sophomore was unable to get past Logan Hydorn from Colville in the consolation semifinals. Wheeler nearly pinned Hydorn twice in the second period but both times Hydorn was able to wiggle out of trouble. The Colville senior later scored a takedown on Wheeler and secured a pin of his own to advance to the third-place match.
Wheeler got pinned in his final match of the tournament against Castle Rock’s Asa Hamer.
Cascade’s lone representative, Mya Herrera had a great debut at her first Mat Classic. The sophomore won her first two matches of the tournament to advance into Saturday’s semifinals. Even though Herrera got pinned in that semifinal match against Caila Rice, she bounced back to beat Black HIll’s Sloane Kruger 9-4 in the consolation semifinals.
Herrera lost to No. 1 ranked Kayla McKinley-Johnson in the third-place match, but a fourth-place finish in her first state tournament is incredible and should be celebrated. Herrera will have a good chance to improve on that mark over the next two seasons.
Congratulations to all of the Wenatchee Valley wrestlers that made it to state.