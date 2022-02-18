State Wrestling | Wenatchee's Berdan and Segovia secure spot in semifinals, along with trio of NCW girls

TACOMA — Wenatchee’s Evan Berdan remembers his first Mat Classic vividly.
Then just a freshman, Berdan was handed an early exit from his 170-pound bracket after losing his first two matches. In a span of two hours, his state tournament was over — though Berdan stayed to cheer on his teammate Jason Briley, who placed sixth.
But that was two years and 50-pounds ago. Berdan, now chiseled out of granite and sporting a righteous mullet, came into this years’ Mat Classic undefeated and is just two matches away from securing an elusive state title in the 220-pound bracket.
Berdan dominated his two matches on Friday, securing his spot in the semifinals after pinning both opponents within the first two periods. The first match lasted just 23 seconds after Berdan tripped Tahoma’s Marshall Justice, circled to his head and clamped down. Berdan’s second match lasted a touch longer but ended in the same result.
“(Overall), it was a good start to the state tournament,” Berdan said after pinning Gig Harbor’s Jontae McHenry in the quarterfinals. “Certainly a lot different than my last time here and a big improvement. Just knowing I already placed is reassuring, but I can’t be too satisfied because I still have two matches tomorrow.”
Berdan’s match wrapped up so fast, he had time to jog across mats to cheer on teammate Jesus Segovia in his quarterfinal match against Camas’ Elliot Scott.
Segovia, in what was one of the closest bouts of the afternoon, secured a spot in Saturday’s semifinals after earning a razor-thin 5-4 win over Scott in double-overtime. After both wrestlers earned an escape point in overtime, an exhausted Segovia was able to slip away from Scott to nab a sudden-death escape victory.
“It’s for a spot in the semifinals you have to go all out,” Segovia said after the match. “My friends and family have been talking about it for a while and it’s my senior year, I gave everything I had and it feels pretty good, especially after getting a win like that. Now I’ll get to head back to the hotel room, refocus and get ready for tomorrow.”
Wenatchee’s third and final state wrestler, Tyler Schuyleman, will have a chance to place as high as third on Saturday after the senior went 2-1 on Friday. Like Berdan and Segovia, Schuyleman won his first-round matchup but lost in the quarterfinals against Curtis’ Terry Smith.
That loss forced Schuyleman to wrestle a third bout on Friday, but the senior was able to quickly dispatch his opponent in the second period with a pinfall, advancing to Saturday’s consolation bracket.
Overall, it was a pretty triumphant day for the Wenatchee Valley wrestlers.
Joining Berdan and Segovia in Saturday’s semifinal round are Cascade’s Mya Herrera and Quincy’s Gloria Ramirez and Shannon Workinger. All three girls looked fantastic in their matches on Friday and all three have a chance to bring home a state title.
Herrera had one of the first bouts of the morning and was able to pull off a comeback 4-2 win over Puyallup’s Praline Werner after Herrera put her in a cradle and earned a three-point near fall toward the end of the match. Herrera then dominated her quarterfinal opponent before pinning her in the third period.
Ramirez nearly secured a pinfall in her opening bout against Chief Sealth sophomore Sophia Andreini and won 5-2. She then followed that up with a 3-1 decision win over Auburn’s Mary Rush in the quarterfinals.
Workinger, who placed second in 2020, looked every bit like a state champion on Friday. The Jackrabbits senior outclassed both of her opponents and earned a pair of pinfalls. In her quarterfinals bout, Workinger tossed Thomas Jefferson’s Kenya Cruz within the first 20 seconds and secured the pin moments later.
Not to be outdone, there are nine other wrestlers from the NCW region that all have a chance to place as high as third on Saturday. Quincy’s entire contingent: Saidt Alvarez (106), Israel Perez (138), Christian Avila (195), and David Medina (220) all advanced to the third round of the consolation bracket after going 2-1 in their bouts on Friday.
Cashmere wrestlers Hugh Wheeler (138), Genaro Reyna (170), Luke Jacobson (182), and Everardo Lopez (285) are all in a similar boat after going 2-1 in their matches. As is Eastmont’s Nathan Chang, who lost his opening match of the tournament but rallied in his next two bouts to survive and advance.
With five potential state champions, it could be a Golden Saturday for NCW wrestlers. Matches are scheduled to pick back up at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the championship bouts set for 3 p.m.