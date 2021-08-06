CHIBA, Japan — American 21-year-old Gable Steveson stunned Georgia's triple world champion Geno Petriashvili with a last-gasp victory in the super heavyweight gold medal bout on Friday to win his first Olympic medal.
Steveson took the lead when he slammed his 125 kg opponent down for a takedown that echoed around the near-empty arena and nearly scored with a four-point throw but the Georgian gamely fought back with two gut wrench moves to lead 8-5.
But with 10 seconds left, Steveson turned things around with two spin-behind takedowns, the second coming just as the buzzer sounded to go up 9-8.
Petriashvili's corner challenged the decision on the final takedown in desperation and lost another point in the process, giving the American a 10-8 victory.
"You saw that? Oh my god, wow. No way, ain't no way," Steveson said in disbelief. "I'm speechless, I've never done it before but today was the day. Damn!
"In those last few seconds, I knew I could fire it up, I tricked him and he bought it. I looked at the clock at it was 0.3 (seconds) left... It was the match of the century."
A visibly upset Petriashvili punched a sign and shouted in despair as he returned to the dressing room. He did not raise his head once during the medal ceremony.
Iran's 20-year-old Amir Zare, an Under-23 world champion, beat China's Deng Zhiwei for his first senior medal while Turkey's Rio gold medallist Taha Akgul settled for bronze after seeing off Mongolia's Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur 5-0.
"I came here for back-to-back gold medals after Rio," Akgul said. "But... an Olympic medal is still important and valuable."
'Magic Man' Taylor wins final at the death
American David Taylor edged Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati to win the Olympic freestyle middleweight gold medal on Thursday, turning the bout around in the dying seconds to clinch victory.
Yazdanicharati, a Rio champion in the welterweight category, was looking to level up in Tokyo and was leading 3-2 with 17 seconds left. But Taylor, nicknamed 'Magic Man', pulled off a perfectly timed double leg takedown to win 4-3.
The shocked Iranians in the stands were in tears while Yazdanicharati, a gold medallist in 2016, was inconsolable as his coaches held him up and carried him back to the dressing room.
"I'm Olympic champion for the rest of my life," screamed Taylor, who was bleeding from a cut above his eye as he walked away from the arena with a torn singlet and the American flag draped around him.
American Thomas Gilman, who qualified for the bronze medal bout via the repechage, dismantled Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi to win 9-1, leaving another Iranian in tears as the 26-year-old also had to be picked up and taken away by his coaches.
American Kyle Dake beat Italy's Frank Chamizo for the first bronze while Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov won the second in a whirlwind bout, beating Kazakhstan's Daniyar Kaisanov 13-2 in the first period.
"It's been a long, hard journey and wasn't easy (after) my fifth place in Rio," Abdurakhmonov said. "I had many sleepless nights after I lost there and now thank god, a lot of work paid off."