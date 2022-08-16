Breanna Stewart won The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year award, which perhaps is a bit of foreshadowing for what’s ahead for the Storm star who is vying for several league postseason honors.
Stewart, who led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career at 21.8 points per game, received six votes for AP Player of the Year by the 10-member media panel, edging Las Vegas Aces standout A’ja Wilson, who collected four votes.
Stewart, who won the award in 2018, is the first two-time winner since the AP began voting in 2016.
“It’s definitely an honor,” Stewart said. “Just wanting to make sure I do my best for this team. It’s a moment to be a little bit proud just coming off an Achilles injury and able to bounce back and be completely healthy going into this season.”
Last year, Stewart injured her left Achilles tendon, which forced her to miss the final two regular-season games in 2021 and the Storm’s single-elimination playoff defeat in the second round that ended their season. She underwent surgery in October to repair and reinforce the tendon.
The 27-year-old Stewart returned from injury this season seemingly better than ever. The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks while guiding the No. 4 seed Storm (22-14) to a first-round playoff matchup against No. 5 seed Washington (22-14) that begins Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena.
“It’s not the end goal,” Stewart said when asked about the AP Player of the Year award. “I want us to be competing and contending for a championship. Everything else that comes along with that is secondary.”
Wilson, who claimed the AP Defensive Player of the Year award, led Las Vegas to a league-best tying 26-10 record, the No. 1 seed and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.
The Aces star averaged 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks.
Stewart and Wilson were voted to the AP All-WNBA first team along with ex-UW star Kelsey Plum, Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu.
The AP All-WNBA second team featured Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike, Alyssa Thomas, ex-Gonzaga star Courtney Vandersloot and Skylar Diggins-Smith.
Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard, who claimed the AP Rookie of the Year award, highlights the AP Rookie team that also features NaLyssa Smith, Shakira Austin, Rebekah Gardner and Sam Thomas.
Other AP winners include: ex-Storm player Tanisha Wright (Coach of the Year), Jackie Young (Most Improved Player), Alyssa Thomas (Comeback Player) and Brionna Jones (Sixth Woman of the Year).
