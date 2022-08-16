220817-sports-stewart01

Breanna Stewart heads off the floor after the Storm defeated the Lynx 89-77 at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Aug. 3. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Breanna Stewart won The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year award, which perhaps is a bit of foreshadowing for what’s ahead for the Storm star who is vying for several league postseason honors.

Stewart, who led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career at 21.8 points per game, received six votes for AP Player of the Year by the 10-member media panel, edging Las Vegas Aces standout A’ja Wilson, who collected four votes.