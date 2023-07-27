220827-sports-jewell01 (copy)

Jewell Loyd lets loose the 3-pointer in the first half of a game on June 29, 2022 at Climate Pledge Arena. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

During Jewell Loyd’s postgame news conference after she won All-Star Game MVP, she mentioned how hard she worked this offseason knowing this year would be different with the departure of key players — especially on the offensive end. Knowing she had to step up and be a leader.

She did just that Tuesday even though the Storm ended up losing to the New York Liberty, 86-82, for their franchise-worst 10th loss in a row.



