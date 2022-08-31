220901-sports-storm01

Breanna Stewart tries to turnover Las Vegas’ Jackie Young in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, hoping to give the Storm one last shot at tying the game. The foul was Stewart’s 6th, and forced her from the game. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

To use a phrase commonly linked to Las Vegas, the Storm were playing with house money heading into Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals.

They had a 1-0 lead with a chance to seize a dominant grip on the best-of-five series Wednesday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?