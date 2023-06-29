Noelle Quinn knew the Storm needed to slow down Napheesa Collier if they were going to have any chance of beating the Minnesota Lynx.
"We have to take care of the head of the snake, which is Phees," the Storm coach said before Tuesday's game. "She's playing at a high level. We have to make sure we are super locked into our schemes with her.
"She's shooting the ball at a high level and playing really hard and carrying the load. That's a key matchup for us."
It's one thing to devise a plan to stop Collier, but doing it proved to be an impossible task as the dynamic forward scored a career-high 33 points to help the Lynx beat the Storm 104-93 in front of 7,014 at the Target Center.
"We're not physical enough," Quinn said postgame. "Our communication lacks and it felt disjointed on the defensive end.
"Obviously, Collier is having an All-Star year. We know that. ... She's the head of the snake and there's no coverage for her getting deep. How do you defend that? So, our physicality was not there."
In her first full WNBA season since giving birth to her daughter in May 2022, the 26-year-old Collier is averaging 21.8 points, five more than her career best.
The 6-foot-1 Lynx star has never been better than she was Tuesday night while scoring 24 points in the second half. She converted on 11 of 19 field-goal attempts, including 2 of 2 on three-pointers, in 34 minutes against an assortment of Storm defenders. She was also 9 of 9 on free throws.
"I was guarding her for most of the game and, to put it simply, my defense wasn't good enough," said Storm center Ezi Magbegor, who finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks. "She's a great player, but I think I gave her easy shots. ... She's tough to guard, but it starts with one-on-one defense."
Collier's monster night overshadowed a spectacular offensive performance from the Storm, who drained 13 three-pointers, shot 45.9% from the field and had 21 assists on 34 field goals while committing a season-low-tying seven turnovers.
Seattle also had six players in double-digit scoring for the first time this season.
"If you just look at our half of the box score, that's a game-winner for us," Quinn said. "But you can't really celebrate that because our defense was really poor. We trend in a positive way and then trend in a negative way on the other end. We have to continue to trend positively on both sides of the floor.
"It was good on the offensive end of the ball, but we know that offense doesn't win games in this league. We have to have a stronger defensive effort."
Truth be told, the Storm have been exceptionally porous defensively for most of the season. Seattle, which ranks 10th in the WNBA in opponent's scoring at 85.4 points per game, has allowed teams to score at least 90 in six games. And three teams have topped 100.
For a while, it looked as if Minnesota was going to break the WNBA scoring record of 127 points.
After a 16-16 tie, the Lynx, who shot 61.9% in the first quarter, finished the period with a 19-4 run to lead 35-20 — the most Seattle has allowed in any quarter this season.
"First play of the game we lose a player (for a basket) and that set the tone," Quinn said. "Giving up 35 in the first quarter, it just snowballed from there."
The Storm trailed by 17 points (44-27) early in the second period and used a pair of 9-0 runs to cut their deficit to 53-47 at halftime.
"We were able to come back and cut the lead a little bit, but any time you let a team score 35 in a quarter that lingers and carries over to the rest of the game because they're feeling good and confident and in a rhythm," said guard Sami Whitcomb, who came off the bench to drain six three-pointers for a season-high 20 points. "Even though we were able to cut (the deficit), it definitely set the tone for the game. It wasn't a great tone in terms of what we were trying to do."
The Storm closed the gap to four points early in the third quarter and were down 80-74 at the start of the fourth, but couldn't get any closer while being outscored 24-19 in the fourth.
WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd finished with a season-low 14 points on 4-for-18 shooting and nine rebounds while Ivana Dojkic had 14 points, nine assists and two steals.
Joyner Holmes chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench and Kia Nurse had 10 points for Seattle (4-10).
Meanwhile, Lynx rookie Diamond Miller, who missed the previous eight games with a right-ankle injury, had 18 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Kayla McBride, who canned four three-pointers, also had 18 points for Minnesota (5-9), which shot 53.2% from the field, 40% on three-pointers (8 of 20) and 93.3% on free throws (14 of 15).
The Storm will need to devise a better defensive plan — especially against Collier — before Thursday's rematch versus Minnesota (5-9) at Climate Pledge Arena.
"I don't want to make excuses," Quinn said when asked if Seattle's youth has contributed to its problems. "I don't want to keep saying that we're young or this is happening because of that. I don't want to do that any longer. We're pros at the end of the day.
"Yes, we're new, we're learning and we're growing in a lot of ways. But we are almost halfway through our season now and these are things that are basic fundamental and principles that can't go out the window."