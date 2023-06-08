After a first quarter to forget, the Storm trailed by 21 points early in the second period, which prompted the launch of their youth movement that sparked the second-largest comeback in franchise history.
With Jewell Loyd as the mainstay, Seattle surrounded the WNBA scoring leader with rookies Jordan Horston, Jade Melbourne, Ivana Dojkic and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu during a decisive stretch between the third and fourth quarters when it seized control of the game.
"I don't think tonight they played like rookies at all," said Loyd who scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Storm to their first victory — a 66-63 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night. "They were locked in and focused. That's a credit to how they've been practicing all week, watching film and doing the extra stuff.
"A lot of it is just trusting in my teammates. I know I can get to my spots and I think I was able to. ... At the same time, just understand what teams are going to do. It's not just about me scoring, but it's about me making sure everyone is in great places. We did that down the stretch and it helped a lot."
Horston added a career-high 14 points and seven rebounds while Ezi Magbegor finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks for the Storm, who improved to 1-4 and became that last WNBA team to capture a win this season.
"I'm feeling good," Horston said when asked about her first WNBA victory. "We've been working hard. We knew it was going to come. I'm just glad we got the win in front of the home crowd. We've been putting in the work nonstop. It just shows when you stay patient, stay hungry, then you'll get one. If we play how we just played, the sky's the limit."
Before the late-arriving Climate Pledge Arena crowd of 7,840 settled in their seats, Seattle fell behind 10-0 when coach Noelle Quinn called timeout.
Quinn rotated eight players around Loyd in various lineups, including Fankam Mendjiadeu, who had previously played just three minutes this season.
But nothing worked.
After Azura Stevens drained a midrange jumper to put the Sparks up 19-2 with 3:34 left in the first quarter, Quinn used her second timeout.
Following several minutes of moans and groans, Storm fans exploded in cheers when Horston converted a putback for Seattle's third basket and sixth point with less than a minute remaining in the opening period.
Seattle trailed 24-6 after the first quarter, which was two points more than the fewest in a period in franchise history.
"Never was a moment where I felt we were out of it," Quinn said. "In these first five games, a variety of things have happened.
"I'll say it again and stress that this group is just different and they're special. Yeah, they're youthful and inexperienced, but what they lack there they're strong in their chemistry and camaraderie. They support each other. They empower each other. I think that helps us in those moments to stay super positive."
The Storm recovered from a forgettable first quarter with a scintillating second quarter to remember, outscoring Los Angeles 29-14 thanks in large part to a lineup of Loyd, Dojkic, Horston, Magbegor and Yvonne Turner.
Seattle trimmed a 21-point deficit (27-6) early in the second period to three (38-35) at halftime.
"You still have a long game left," Loyd said about the 21-point deficit. "We were able to get some stops. We weren't discouraged. We understand it's basketball and it's a game of runs and we came out a little laxed, but at that end of the day we found some motivation and got energized by the crowd. Had people like Jordan step us and get us going."
Loyd canned a pair of free throws to put Seattle ahead for the first time, 42-40 with 4:18 left in the third quarter. During the decisive spurt, Seattle's rookies made significant contributions while the lead switched four times.
Melbourne and Dojkic, who played all 10 minutes in the fourth quarter, ran the offense. Horston, who aggressively looked for her shot, put the Storm up for good with a putback and a 49-48 lead with 55.5 seconds left in the third. And Fankam Mendjiadeu's defensive presence in the post was invaluable while Magbegor was on the bench due to foul trouble.
Seattle began the fourth quarter ahead 52-48 and never had more than a six-point lead during the final 10 minutes. However, the Storm remained in control and held off Los Angeles, which missed a potential game-tying three-pointer 43 seconds left.
Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (3-3) with 22 points. Lexie Brown chipped in 15 points and former Storm guard Jordin Canada had 11 points and five assists for the Sparks, which scored 25 points in the second half on 28% shooting.
Seattle shot 32.4% on field goals during the game and finished with more fast-break points (15-2), second-chance points (11-0) and steals (11-6) while committing fewer turnovers (13-21).
"It was a great effort from our group," Quinn said. I'm super excited for this group to see the fruits of their labor and being rewarded by a win. It's not just the win, but the how.
"Obviously, this is a good step for us and we will continue to learn, grow and get better. But I'm super happy for this group with how we fought and how we stayed together. We never wavered through our effort tonight."