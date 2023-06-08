210929-sports-jewellloyd01 (copy)

Jewell Loyd reacts to hitting the game winner in overtime, with no time left on the clock, to give Seattle a 105-102 win over the Dallas Wings, June 4, 2021 in Everett. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

After a first quarter to forget, the Storm trailed by 21 points early in the second period, which prompted the launch of their youth movement that sparked the second-largest comeback in franchise history.

With Jewell Loyd as the mainstay, Seattle surrounded the WNBA scoring leader with rookies Jordan Horston, Jade Melbourne, Ivana Dojkic and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu during a decisive stretch between the third and fourth quarters when it seized control of the game.



