Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton tries to squeeze through Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd and forward Breanna Stewart during the first quarter Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times
Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor pulls down a rebound during the second quarter Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times
Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton tries to squeeze through Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd and forward Breanna Stewart during the first quarter Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times
Tuesday was “Kids Day” inside Climate Pledge Arena, which produced a unique atmosphere for a basketball game. An 11-year-old virtuoso played the national anthem on electric guitar, grinning meekly as the crowd applauded his climactic chords. Doppler — the Storm’s purple and yellow mascot blob — repeatedly lost rock, paper, scissors duels with kids during commercial breaks, revealing that it does in fact have fingers.
The children in attendance sported T-shirts of varying colors, organized by specific sections: green and red and yellow and blue.
During stoppages, the public address announcer intermittently bellowed, “MAKE SOME NOISE!”
Imagine if a pack of Skittles could scream.
And in the second half of an 83-74 win over the Dallas Wings, the Storm gave their audience something to scream about.
Despite trailing 41-39 at halftime, and being outscored 22-14 in a sloppy second quarter, the Storm posted a 27-17 advantage in the third to pull back ahead. The primary catalyst was, unsurprisingly, Breanna Stewart — who erupted for 11 points on 4-5 shooting in the quarter, after sputtering with four points (1-6 field goals) in an unusually inefficient first half. The WNBA’s leading scorer finished with 19 points and seven boards.
Dallas’ most consistent threat was 6-foot-7 center Teaira McCowan, who planted herself in the paint and exposed the undersized Storm. The fourth-year center from Mississippi State recorded a team-high 18 points on 8-14 shooting, while adding nine rebounds and a pair of blocks as well.
But Seattle’s bigs also held their own on the opposite end. Third-year Australian center Ezi Magbegor posted 13 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks — as the public address announcer punctuated positive plays with, “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi!”
And on “Kids Day,” of all days, 13-year WNBA veteran Tina Charles continued to prove her worth — pouring in 11 points and six rebounds as the Storm’s glorified super-sub. Stephanie Talbot added 14 points off the bench as well.
Seattle (16-8) is now 11-3 since stumbling out to a 5-5 start.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone