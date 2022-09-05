Purchase Access

In the twilight of a season and multiple careers, the Seattle Storm were reminded Sunday that every second matters. Sue Bird’s 21-year WNBA rule could end Tuesday night if the Storm can’t recover quickly from the shock and misery of Game 3.

With just .8 seconds left on the clock, Las Vegas’ Chelsea Gray found Jackie Young for a buzzer-beater that forced overtime, where the Aces seemingly couldn’t miss and the Storm couldn’t keep pace. Seattle dropped 110-98 at home.