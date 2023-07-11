After having one of the worst offensive showings of the season in Thursday's loss to the Connecticut Sun, the Seattle Storm kept pace with the one of the top teams in the WNBA in the New York Liberty in an 80-76 road loss Saturday.

But the WNBA's leading scorer, Jewell Loyd, walked gingerly off the court with a left-ankle sprain in the fourth quarter and did not return. She scored 14 points on 3-of-17 shooting.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?