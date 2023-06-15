LAS VEGAS — Thursday's game in Las Vegas gives the Storm a chance to prove to everyone — but most important to themselves — how much they've improved since their last encounter with the defending WNBA champions.

Nearly four weeks ago, the Aces clobbered the Storm 105-64 in a historic season-opening defeat on May 20 at Climate Pledge Arena. The 41-point drubbing is the largest margin of defeat in franchise history and tied for the 10th most lopsided loss in WNBA history.



