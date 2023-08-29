While building a 14-point lead in the second half, the Storm's offense hummed to near perfection for three and a half quarters Sunday afternoon.
Then, suddenly — and without warning — it stopped working.
The Storm didn't score a field goal in the final five minutes and were scoreless in the final three, while surrendering nine unanswered points at the end of a head-scratching 90-85 loss to the Chicago Sky in front of 9,893 at Climate Pledge Arena.
"Just our offense stalling out," coach Noelle Quinn said. "Too many turnovers in the second half. Too many possessions where we aren't locked in defensively. Just not finding ways to get over the hump in those moments."
It was the fourth loss in the past five games for the Storm (10-25), who were eliminated from the WNBA playoff race and will miss the postseason for the first time since 2015.
"It's not over yet, so obviously I'm not really there yet," said guard Sami Whitcomb when asked to evaluate the season. "I'm trying every game to give everything I have and help us do everything we can to get in a position to win and finish the season really strong whatever that looks like.
"I'll probably be in a better position to review the season after (the season)."
WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd and Whitcomb each tallied a team-high 19 points in varying ways.
Whitcomb had eight points in the first half and 11 in the second while connecting on 7 of 14 field goals, including 5 of 11 on three-pointers. She extended her streak of games with a three-pointer to 26 in a row.
Meanwhile, Loyd scored 17 in the first half and two in the second on 0-for-7 shooting from the field, including 0 for 5 on three-pointers.
"A lot of that is us," Whitcomb said about Loyd. "I think putting her in better positions. We can't always just run transition stuff. Sometimes we have to be a little more intentional with how we're helping her get open and not just leaving her on an island to go one-on-one.
"Obviously, she's tremendous at that, but in the fourth quarter when you've gone the whole game of doing that it can be exhausting."
Ezi Magbegor finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds and two steals while Mercedes Russell came off the bench and scored 11 of her season-high 13 points in the first quarter when the Storm led 29-23.
Marina Mabrey (16 points) sank a three-pointer to put Chicago up 44-40 with 3:59 left in the first half.
However, the Storm finished the first half on a 15-2 run, including nine straight points. Loyd capped the spurt with a step-back three-pointer over Courtney Williams with 2.5 seconds left for a 55-46 lead at the break.
Whitcomb dropped a three-pointer at the 2:26 mark in the third quarter for Seattle's biggest lead at 64-50.
The Sky regained momentum and cut their deficit to 66-64 with 2:26 left when the Storm finished the third quarter on a quick run to go up 75-68.
Without forward Alanna Smith, who sat out the second half due to concussion protocols, Chicago turned to a three-guard lineup featuring backup Dana Evans (14 points) that proved to be a winning tactic.
The Sky outscored the Storm 22-10 in the fourth quarter.
"We were trying to home in on where the mismatches were instead of continuing maybe to play the way we were playing," Whitcomb said. "I think we stopped playing as smart as we were and executing the same way. We still got some good looks and they didn't drop like before."
Magbegor scored the Storm's last field goal on a short jumper for an 84-81 lead with 5:16 left. Minutes later, she canned a free throw that put Seattle up 85-81 with 3:37 remaining.
Following her basket, the Storm missed their next seven shots and committed two turnovers.
After Williams drained a long jumper over Russell to pull within 85-83, Kahleah Copper poked the ball away from Loyd to prevent a fast break and raced to the corner in front of the Storm bench to knock down a three-pointer that put Chicago up 86-85 with 2:15 left.
It was the Sky's first lead since the 2:28 mark in the second quarter.
The Storm came up empty on their final five offensive possessions, including three three-pointers from Loyd.
"Just not finding ways to get over the hump in those moments," said Quinn, who bemoaned Seattle's 10 turnovers in the second half that led to 12 points.
Elizabeth Williams scored a game-high 23 points on 10-for-15 shooting and Copper had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Sky (14-21).
The Storm have five games remaining, including a four-game road trip that starts Thursday against the Los Angeles Sparks (15-19).
Note
* With 19 points on Sunday, Jewell Loyd has 799 for the season and is 61 away from reaching the WNBA single-season record of 860 set by Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi in 2006. Loyd needs 13 points to pass former Minnesota Lynx standout Maya Moore (812) for sole possession of third place. Taurasi is also second on the list with 820 points in 2008.