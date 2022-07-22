220724-sports-diana

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi jaw after a jump ball call in Seattle in May. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

The Mercury seized a 14-point lead with just under four minutes to play as Diana Taurasi and host Phoenix took the final regular-season meeting with Sue Bird’s Seattle Storm, 94-78, Friday night.

Breanna Stewart needed 10 points and 12 rebounds to reach 3,500 and 1,500, respectively. She knocked out the first milestone before halftime and the second just after it, becoming the fastest to reach the combined mark in her 174th game. It took her 18 fewer games than Lauren Jackson, who did it in 192.