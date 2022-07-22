The Mercury seized a 14-point lead with just under four minutes to play as Diana Taurasi and host Phoenix took the final regular-season meeting with Sue Bird’s Seattle Storm, 94-78, Friday night.
Breanna Stewart needed 10 points and 12 rebounds to reach 3,500 and 1,500, respectively. She knocked out the first milestone before halftime and the second just after it, becoming the fastest to reach the combined mark in her 174th game. It took her 18 fewer games than Lauren Jackson, who did it in 192.
The Storm have dropped two straight as they seek a high playoff seed. They fell into a third-place tie with Connecticut after losing in Chicago 78-74 Wednesday. Meanwhile the Mercury are fighting for postseason inclusion.
Before the game, coach Noelle Quinn said her Storm needed to match the Mercury’s fight.
“They don’t have anything to lose. They come out, no-holds-barred there,” Quinn said. “Very aggressive all the time. They’re playing with an energy and an aura about them that is just very free and sometimes that’s very dangerous in a team.”
For much of the game, they matched it. The teams kept pace throughout the first half of the back-and-forth affair, knotted at 21 at the end of the first quarter and 42 after the second.
As they did Wednesday, the Storm got off to a good start, going on a 6-0 run before the Mercury’s Sophie Cunningham cut the lead in half. Stewart provided a momentum swing, sinking a three pointer while being fouled. She made the free throw for a 15-14 Storm lead.
With back-to-back threes late in the third quarter, Seattle’s Jewel Lloyd opened up a 7-point lead, the largest of the game at that point. Cunningham answered again for the Mercury and Phoenix tied it up again when it looked like Seattle was pulling away.
The Storm (17-10) finished out a two-game road swing at Footprint Center. Eight of the Storm’s last 11 games are on the road, where they fell to 6-5.
Bird and the Storm had the edge in regular-season matchups, 25-21. Bird and Taurasi’s 46 regular-season meetings matched the most between two players in NBA history (Tamika Catchings/Swin Cash, Lindsay Whalen/Candice Dupree). Bird and Taurasi are the only pair to appear in all with the same teams.
Taurasi drained two early threes and four of the Mercury’s eight before halftime while it took Bird a bit to take her first shot. She gave the Storm a 35-32 edge with 3:38 left before the horn.
Fifteen of Taurasi’s 28 points came in the first half. She put the Mercury up 75-69 during the deciding stretch.
Quinn said she was locked in on the game but acknowledged the importance.
“I know in the back of my mind how important this game is not only for ‘D’ and Sue, but for women’s basketball in general,” Quinn said. “It’s very cool to be a part of it. But the main thing is the main thing, and today it’s a key matchup against an opponent.”
