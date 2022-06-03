The Storm’s offense was broken Friday and not even a superlative effort from Breanna Stewart could save them from another awful night of shooting and errant turnovers.
Every once in awhile the Storm have found the range offensively like they did while scoring a season-high 97 points in the regular-season opener and Sunday when they poured in 92.
But far too often Seattle struggles to score, which proved to be their undoing against the Dallas Wings on Friday night during a 68-51 defeat that snapped a four-game winning streak.
Stewart, the WNBA’s leading scorer, was brilliant while pouring in a game-high 27 points on 10-for-22 shooting, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals.
However, Seattle failed to provide Stewart with enough support and fell to 5-4.
Jewell Loyd finished with 13 points and no other Storm player mustered more than four points.
Seattle shot 31.7% on field goals and 17.2% on three-pointers (5 of 29) while tallying its fewest points of the season.
Dallas wasn’t sensational while shooting 39.4%, but the Wings connected on 9 of 27 three-pointers. Allisha Gray had 18 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 16 and Satou Sabally 11 for Dallas, which improved 6-4.
Ogunbowale provided the game’s biggest highlight when she beat the shot clock with a long-range 3 that put the Wings up 46-33 midway through the third period. The 13-point lead was insurmountable considering Seattle’s offensive struggles.
Gabby Williams and the Storm handcuffed Ogunbowale for most of the night, but Seattle had difficulty containing Sabally and Thornton, who combined for 16 points and more than half of Dallas’ points before the break.
The Wings took control early and raced out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter while the Storm came out misfiring from long range and connected on 1 of 9 three-pointers in the period.
Seattle never got its offense going, but the Storm got back in the game thanks to an intensified defensive effort that held the Wings to 33.3% shooting while outscoring Dallas 14-10 in the quarter.
Both teams forced the action offensively during a game that featured several physical confrontations, hard fouls and heated conversations with referees.
Late in the second, Briann January had long discussion with officials Cheryl Flores and Billy Smith about a non-call in which the Storm guard felt she was impeded on a drive to the basket.
During the sequence, Gray swiped an errant pass from Russell for a steal and drew a foul at the other end, which infuriated January, the Storm bench and partisan crowd.
The Storm also griped when Stewart took an inadvertent shot in the nose from Kayla Thornton and drew a technical foul on the Dallas forward with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter.
And Dallas players barked at officials early in the fourth when Epiphanny Prince stepped in front of Marina Mabrey during a midcourt collision that sent the Wings sharpshooter crashing to the floor.
Seattle trailed 51-39 after three quarters and never seriously threatened the rest of the way.