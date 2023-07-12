SEATTLE — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu was only 14 years old when she picked up a basketball for the first time.

Fankam Mendjiadeu was in her second year at Lycée Du Manengouba High School, in Nkongsamba, Cameroon, when their girls basketball coach walked up to her trying to convince Fankam Mendjiadeu and her father that she should consider playing on the team.



