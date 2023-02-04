SEATTLE — The post-Sue Bird era will begin with Kia Nurse, a defensive-minded point guard and arguably the face of Canadian women's basketball, filling the position previously occupied by the legendary Storm superstar.

Two days after the start of WNBA free agency and a flurry of activity, which included Seattle losing two-time champion Breanna Stewart to the New York Liberty and nearly signing four-time WNBA All-Star Courtney Vandersloot, the Storm announced an agreement with the 26-year-old Nurse on Friday.



©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

