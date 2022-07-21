The Storm got the start they wanted Wednesday morning in Chicago, but not the final result they sought.
Seattle was ready for the early start (9 a.m. PT), taking an early 10-point lead, but WNBA-leading Chicago rallied for a 78-74 win in a competitive game between two of the league’s top teams.
Seattle (17-9) could have pulled a game behind Chicago with a win. Instead it fell three games behind the Sky (20-6) and into a third-place tie with Connecticut.
It was Chicago’s fifth straight win, and Seattle’s four-game winning streak was snapped.
“Throughout the game, there were great signs, but in critical moments we have to lock in a little bit more,” said Storm coach Noelle Quinn, whose team had two shots to tie the score with about a minute remaining, but came up empty.
The Storm defense made Chicago work hard on most possessions, and the Sky had several shot-clock violations. But often, Seattle could not grab a defensive rebound, giving the Sky multiple chances that they took advantage of.
Chicago had 11 offensive rebounds and out-rebounded Seattle 38-28.
“Rebounding is huge, and when you are playing an elite-level, championship-caliber team, they rebound at a high clip and they rebound efficiently,” Quinn said.
Breanna Stewart had a game-high 24 points for Seattle, but the 6-foot-4 forward was unhappy with getting just three rebounds.
“That is on me,” Stewart said of the rebounding differential. “I didn’t basically rebound at all today.”
The Storm got off to a fast start, taking a 7-0 lead and causing Chicago to take an early timeout just 100 seconds into the game.
“I wasn’t surprised by the (fast start) because I know our group is professional and locked in,” Quinn said. “It was good to see offensive rhythm.”
It took nearly three minutes before the Sky scored their first basket, but the Storm scored the next five points to take a 12-2 lead.
The Sky looked disjointed offensively early in the game without starting point guard Courtney Vandersloot, the former Kentwood High School and Gonzaga star, who is recovering from a concussion.
The Seattle defense did its part, forcing five turnovers in the first five minutes, allowing the Storm to take a 14-4 lead.
Chicago recovered, going on a 13-0 run to take a 17-14 lead. The surge was propelled by offensive rebounding and the Storm going cold, missing seven straight shots.
“Controlling the boards is definitely important, and that’s what they were doing and how they got back into the game,” said Storm forward Tina Charles.
Seattle ended its drought with a three-pointer from Briann January to tie the score.
The score was 19-19 going into the second quarter, a period that was mostly controlled by the Sky. They started the quarter on an 11-2 run, but Jewell Loyd scored seven straight points for Seattle to keep it close, with Chicago leading 35-31 at halftime.
The third quarter was very even — with Sue Bird scoring seven points for Seattle — and Chicago kept its lead at four points (56-52) heading into the fourth.
The Sky threatened to put the game away when they took a 10-point lead four minutes into the final quarter, but the Storm rallied.
Stewart pulled Seattle to within two points at 74-72 with two minutes left. The Storm had two chances to tie the score on their next possession, but Gabby Williams missed a pair of short-range shots.
“We were in a great spot, but we had a couple of plays that didn’t go our way down the stretch, which is always tough,” Stewart said.
Chicago responded with a reverse layup by Emma Meesseman. Seattle then turned it over, and Chicago hung on from there, getting a free-throw from Kahleah Copper with eight seconds left to make it 78-74 and seal the win.
Allie Quigley scored 18 for Chicago and Meesseman had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
“We definitely had opportunities to win the game,” Stewart said. “That is something Sue (Bird) was harping on after the game — and the same thing with (Quinn) — letting us know that we were just a couple of possessions away, setting hard screens away, making the extra pass and all those little details that we need to take care of looking forward.”