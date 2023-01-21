The finality of Sue Bird's retirement will be felt when the WNBA season tips off in four months and the Storm chart a new path without the greatest point guard in franchise history.

Ceremonially, the Storm will say goodbye and honor Bird when they retire her No. 10 jersey June 11 at Climate Pledge Arena during a game against the Washington Mystics.



