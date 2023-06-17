Jade Melbourne is as bold as anyone in the WNBA while displaying a fearlessness to attack defenses with daring dribble drives that often result in spectacular collisions and seemingly impossible contested layups.

However, the 20-year-old Storm rookie point guard, who grew up playing Aussie rules football, learned a valuable lesson early in her career as it pertains to her shot-blocking teammate Ezi Magbegor: "I don't go in [the paint] in practice."



