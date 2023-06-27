Storm standout Jewell Loyd will play in the WNBA All-Star Game for the fifth time and will make her second start in the July 15 midseason showcase in Las Vegas.

Loyd was among the 10 All-Star starters announced Sunday, including former Storm teammate Breanna Stewart, now with the New York Liberty, and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson. Stewart, also a forward, and Wilson received the most votes from fans and will serve as captains.



