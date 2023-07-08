The Storm managed a season-low six points in the first quarter en route to a 93-73 road loss Thursday to the Connecticut Sun, which used a 22-2 run to put it away and hand the Storm their fourth consecutive loss.
“Atrocious,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said about her team’s start after it got outscored 29-6 in the first quarter. “Nonexistent. Felt like it was just an open gym out there. No discipline. A lot of bad things.”
As the Storm (4-13) had 20 turnovers and shot only 38.8% for the game, a comeback was unlikely.
“We can’t have 15 [first-half turnovers],” she said. “At that point our transition defense was bad. ... Our sense of urgency, our pride, our heart, all of those things have to come into play. Especially when we play a tough team like this.”
The Sun (13-5) found a tactic that helped limit the Storm from scoring — double-team Jewell Loyd.
The WNBA’s leading scorer was one of only two players in double digits for the Storm with 22 points, but she didn’t score her first point until a free throw with 4:24 remaining in the second quarter. Kia Nurse had 11 for the Storm.
Loyd, who is one of the few veterans on this young Storm team, was vocal during the game, trying to muster some type of fight and positivity.
“My job as a leader is to find ways to motivate our squad,” Loyd said. “Most people know that I’m calm and cool and collected, but if I need to light a fire under someone, I will.”
Four of the five starters for Connecticut scored in double digits in the first half and had a season high to lead 57-24 at the break.
“It’s just a mindset,” Quinn said. “... We have to show up. However, as individuals that happens, it needs to happen. I will continue to search and see what we have to do from a lineup standpoint, from a matchup standpoint.
“At the end of the day this is our livelihood. We don’t have a choice but to show up and play hard.”
The Storm’s four-game road trip continues in New York, Washington and Atlanta who are all top five in the WNBA standings.
“This loss is tough, but we have more games on this road trip,” the Storm’s Ezi Magbegor said. “I don’t think we can put this [game] away completely, because there’s things that we need to get better at. ... We have to move on quickly but adjust.”
