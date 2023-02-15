WINNIPEG, Manitoba — In a game with odd bounces and poetic justice, the Kraken couldn't solve Jets goaltender David Rittich in the shootout and fell 3-2 Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre.

A zigzagging puck put the Kraken ahead with less than a minute left in the second period. The Kraken power play came out, and Jared McCann got two of the luckiest deflections Seattle has seen all season. He fired — not even particularly hard — directly at the ankles of Winnipeg's Dylan DeMelo. The puck shot off DeMelo and across the ice, where it glanced off the Jets' Mason Appleton and slid directly into the half-open net.



