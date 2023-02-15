WINNIPEG, Manitoba — In a game with odd bounces and poetic justice, the Kraken couldn't solve Jets goaltender David Rittich in the shootout and fell 3-2 Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre.
A zigzagging puck put the Kraken ahead with less than a minute left in the second period. The Kraken power play came out, and Jared McCann got two of the luckiest deflections Seattle has seen all season. He fired — not even particularly hard — directly at the ankles of Winnipeg's Dylan DeMelo. The puck shot off DeMelo and across the ice, where it glanced off the Jets' Mason Appleton and slid directly into the half-open net.
But fair was fair. Midway through the third period, Pierre-Luc Dubois fired a puck off Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn to tie the score at 2.
Dubois also got the deciding goal in the shootout. He and Mark Scheifele beat Philipp Grubauer after the goaltender made 38 saves through overtime. Shooting for the Kraken, Ryan Donato sent his chance wide and Jordan Eberle's tricks weren't enough to fool Rittich (27 saves).
All three games against Winnipeg this season ended in the same 3-2 score — one in regulation, one in overtime and one in a shootout.
"I think we play similar styles. They're heavy, they're fast," forward Morgan Geekie said. "They play well on both ends of the rink. I think that's something we go well too. Obviously that's two evenly matched teams today.
"Unfortunately we came out on the wrong side, but it was good to get a point out of that."
Geekie was the latest to recommend the Kraken give Grubauer more goal support. The netminder, who made his second straight start, has turned in several strong efforts in 2023 and picked up three wins, but carries a 6-9-3 record with the 30-18-6 Kraken.
On his 28th birthday, Kraken forward John Hayden got the nod on the fourth line in place of Daniel Sprong. Sprong is the team's third-leading goal scorer, but he's been quieted lately. He hasn't found the net in eight outings.
"He doesn't get enough credit, coming in on a moment's notice," Geekie said of Hayden. "He stepped in and did a great job tonight."
Hayden scored his second goal in just four Kraken appearances this season to tie the score at 1. Geekie said he heard Donato calling for it, but Hayden was the better option when he looked around. He caught the NHL journeyman pinching in and put a redirection-ready puck on his stick.
"Would have been nice to get the win," Hayden said. "My linemates have made it a pretty easy transition so far. We'll keep the chemistry going."
Winnipeg convincingly killed off a double minor for high-sticking during the first period. They were down to four skaters and three sticks when a twig snapped along the boards less than halfway through. With dad Dave Lowry, a Kraken assistant coach, looking on from behind the opposing bench, Jets center Adam Lowry handed his own stick off and prowled the exterior, throwing his leg forward to block a shot from Kraken forward Eberle. That drew a roar from the crowd.
"That piece of it, you'd like to execute a little bit better and find one," coach Dave Hakstol said. "Yet through that four-minute power play, we had two or three good looks."
As the latter penalty wound down, Seattle's Alex Wennberg had a chance to spin and fire from just outside the crease but opted to pass and the chance fizzled. Wennberg has the second-fewest shots on goal (67) among forwards who have been with the team all season.
Kraken defenseman Will Borgen sent a hard shot off the cross bar in the third period before Dubois tied the score. Grubauer stopped a breakaway in order to nudge the game to overtime.
The Jets got a 2-on-1 in overtime that turned into a one-on-one showdown with Grubauer. Winnipeg forward Blake Wheeler's bid crept wide of the net.
Wheeler scored the Jets' first goal when Jamie Oleksiak tried to drop the puck off for Borgen but turned it over.
The Kraken headed right out onto the road following the All-Star break and went 1-3-1 on the trip. They'll host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena.
