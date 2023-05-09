SEATTLE — Friday night, the Wenatchee Bighorns professional basketball team traveled to the Royal Brougham Pavilion at Seattle Pacific University to take on the Seattle Super Hawks.

The Super Hawks (17-1) sat at the top of The Basketball League’s Western Conference by a comfortable margin and had been on a 12-game winning streak before they hosted the Bighorns (7-12) for the fourth time this season.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?