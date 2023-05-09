The Super Hawks (17-1) sat at the top of The Basketball League’s Western Conference by a comfortable margin and had been on a 12-game winning streak before they hosted the Bighorns (7-12) for the fourth time this season.
Of the three previous encounters between these two teams, Seattle won them all, and Friday night, they added a fourth, winning by their largest margin this season, 132-87.
Seattle hit too many shots from a variety of locations at a high enough percentage with more forced turnovers than the Bighorns could keep up with.
Seattle made 51 field goals — 21 more than the Bighorns — with 20% more effectiveness. They made almost three times as many 3-pointers at more than two times the Bighorn’s percentage. They also pulled down six more rebounds, earned more than two times as many assists, and finished with almost twice as many steals.
The Bighorns were better at getting to the free throw line, knocking down more foul shots at a higher percentage than Seattle.
Eric Crawford led the Bighorns with 23 points, five rebounds, and three blocks. Gamaun Boykin followed with a double-double of 23 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists. Stanley Christian had 15 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Walter Urbina finished with another double-double of 12 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
For Seattle, Dewnell Tisdale Jr. led with 27 points and two steals. Philip Pepple Jr. finished with a double-double of 24 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone