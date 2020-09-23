EAST WENATCHEE — This wasn’t the spring or summer Jeremy Anders wanted for the 50th season at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval.
Between the Wenatchee 200 and its $10,000 prize (canceled), the North American Big Rig Race (canceled), Kid’s Night at the Races (canceled) and the Spring Sizzler (canceled), Anders and his staff had a lot planned coming into the season.
Of course, nothing in 2020 has been typical or ordinary. The Super Oval made do; it condensed its racing schedule from 14 to seven, kept fans out of the stands — per Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start guidelines — and relied on NCWLIFE to broadcast each race, which the Super Oval shared online for free.
“It’s been a whirlwind of a year,” Anders said on Wednesday. “It’s not what we expected as a business or as race fans, but the good thing is fans can sit at home and watch the race online or on NCWLIFE.”
That’ll again be the case this Saturday as the Super Oval closes its season with the Neal Newberry 125 — the biggest race of the season.
“This weekend is a lot of fun and no smoke,” Anders said. “We’re on weather watch but we should be fine come Saturday evening. This has become one of the premier events in the Northwest and we’re expecting to have 31 Super Late models here, which will be really cool for people to see.”
Saturday will mark the Super Late models' first appearance at the track this season, with the main difference between them and the Pro Late models being the tires and speed.
“Pro Late models use smaller treaded tires while the Super Late models use slicker tires and run a half-second faster,” Anders said. “They’re just less restrictive. Normally we would have them here three times a summer, but they are always fun to see with the cream-of-the-crop in racing in the Northwest.”
The Super Oval will also be handing out some hardware for the Dicks Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars and Plumb Perfect Roadrunners Saturday night.
Seth Frazer, East Wenatchee, has taken three checkered flags in four Thunder Car races this season and currently leads Terry Osborn, East Wenatchee, by 37 points.
Masen Hagood, Ephrata, has yet to finish higher than fourth in five starts but sits 42 points clear of Karlyn Koucher, Leavenworth, in the Roadrunners classification.
“(Masen) is pretty locked in but there are 80 points earned in a night and we’ve seen that anything can happen,” Anders said. “The Roadrunners have been crazy; we’ve had 32 different cars race throughout the season and the local car count has increased. That class is up on average by six more cars per race compared to last season. And we’ve had five different winners.”
And for the Thunder Cars, this weekend is a little more special considering they’re all racing for Tommy Wentz, who had raced for more than 40 years at the Super Oval and died last November.
“A lot of guys racing this weekend, either them or their dad raced against Tommy, who was racing up till a year and a half ago,” Anders said. “It should be a pretty emotional race. We originally had it scheduled for the first race of the year but pushed it to the final weekend. Tommy was well-liked in the pits, so the guys will be racing extra hard to win this one.”
The Custom Muffler B-Mods will also complete their three-race run at the Super Oval, and Chad Holaday is looking to sweep with his third checkered flag.
“The car count has been down but the cool thing is there are at least six cars I know that are under construction for next season,” Anders said. “It’s not an easy car to find but those numbers should go up next year.”
Qualifying on Saturday begins at 5 p.m.