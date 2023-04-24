EAST WENATCHEE — Back-to-back racing days began a full weekend at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval and The Knutson General Contracting Spring Sizzle, held on Friday, put the whole thing into motion with three classifications of racing.
Jerry’s Auto Supply Pro Late Models (14 entries)
1st — Evan Goetz (Okanogan) started in 7th to place 1st.
2nd — Jan Evans (Wenatchee) started in 11th to place 2nd.
3rd — Haden Plybon (Spokane) started in 8th to place 3rd.
Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros (7 entries)
1st — Wyatt Flowers (Palmer, Alaska) started in 3rd to place 1st.
2nd — Cole Dasenbrock (Deer Park) started and finished in 2nd.
3rd — Carsyn Murphy (Spokane) started in 1st and finished 3rd.
4th — Matthew Anders (Wenatchee) started in 6th and placed 4th.
Northwest Focus Midgets (15 entries)
1st — Shane Smith (Bow) started in 5th to finish 1st.
2nd — Tyler West (Stanwood) started 1st and finished 2nd.
3rd — Mike Roberts (East Wenatchee) started in 4th to finish 3rd.
The Leonard Evans 150/NW Legends Nationals were held Saturday and with four separate classifications, it’s one of the bigger races of the season.
Northwest Super Late Model Series (21 entries)
1st — Haeden Plybon (Spokane) started in 15th to place 1st.
2nd — Kole Raz (Lake Oswego, Oregon) started in 17th to place 2nd.
3rd — Evan Goetz (Okanogan) started in 9th to place 3rd.
4th — Jan Evans (Wenatchee) started in 6th to place 4th.
Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros (7 entries)
1st — Wyatt Flowers (Palmer, Alaska) started in 4th to place 1st.
2nd — Cole Dasenbrock (Deer Park) started and finished in 2nd.
3rd — Carsyn Murphy (Spokane) started and finished in 3rd.
4th — Matthew Anders (Wenatchee) started in 1st and finished in 4th.
Index Legends (23 entries)
1st — Parker Stephens (Tumwater) started in 8th and finished 1st.
2nd — Kyle Lang (Snohomish) started in 3rd and finished 2nd.
3rd — Andrew Riehl (Troutdale, Oregon) started in 1st and finished 3rd.
Northwest Focus Midgets (15 entries)
1st — Shane Smith (Bow) started in 11th to place 1st.
2nd — Nick Evans (Granite Falls) started in 5th to place 2nd.
3rd — Jeff Westergard (Sedro Woolley) started in 15th to place 3rd.
13th — Mike Roberts (East Wenatchee) started in 9th and placed 13th.
WVSO hosts the Apple Blossom 100 Big 4 Race 1/Vintage Mod Nationals on Saturday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone