EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval last week put out its schedule for its 51st racing season, which general manager Jeremy Anders says is tailored to produce some of the most action-packed and exciting events the track has seen in years.
He’s just hoping fans can get back in the grandstands and watch them in-person.
“We’re moving forward right now,” Anders said Tuesday. “If things change, we’ll have to look at rearranging the schedule a little bit, but I think drivers and fans understand that at this point. We’re thinking positive right now.”
Anders said he and the other WVSO officials started planning out next year’s races as this past season was wrapping up. Much of what they had scheduled for this past season, is back in the hopper for 2021, along with a few new additions.
The biggest change is with the B-Mod classification, which Anders said will expand in size. The Super Oval will also host a joint race between the Speedtour Mods and local Holaday’s Custom Mods, with car counts expected to be in the 20s between the two classes.
“Generally, we only had three or four B-Mods last year, but there are nine other cars that are under construction and a couple already finished,” he said. “So that class will double or triple in size just with the local cars.”
Anders also announced that the track will be celebrating its 51st year of racing with a double race weekend in April with the Pro Late Models, Roadrunners, Bandoleros and Tri-State Legends racing Saturday night and the Super Late Models, Junior Late Models and Thunder Cars running on Sunday.
“We will also be releasing details in the coming weeks on our Tri-State Challenge Series for Pro Late Models, Legends and Thunder/Hobby Cars between the WVSO, Hermiston, Stateline and Yakima speedway,” Anders said.
While there were many disappointments in the 2020 race season, one of the lone bright spots Anders said was the partnership with NCWLIFE, who broadcast all of the races and shared them online for viewers to watch at home. That’s something he’d like to continue next season.
“It depends on what happens but I think it’d be nice to pick a few races every year and do a full broadcast,” Anders said. “We have fans around the country who aren’t able to make it up to the track and it gives a little more exposure. We’ll look at doing it a few times a year.”
Season passes for the 2021 season were made available Tuesday for purchase at Leonard Evans Used Cars in Wenatchee or over the phone at (509) 884-8592. The price is $119 from now until Dec. 24. It will increase to $139 on Christmas Day.
Those who purchased a pass for last season can bring it in and exchange it for a 2021 pass.