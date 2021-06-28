It was not the night Simone Biles wanted but it was still good enough to secure her ticket to the Tokyo Games as the four-time Olympic champion finished first at the end of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday.
Biles suffered a shock fall from the beam on an aerial cartwheel and sat in silence as a trainer taped her left foot and ankle.
The 19-times world champion, who struggled to keep her composure on the sidelines, was even overheard telling other competitors, "I want to die" after making an uncharacteristic error on the uneven bars earlier in the evening, her right leg wobbling forward on a Weiler.
Reflecting on her tumble off the beam Biles, who topped the all-around scores with 118.098, said she was disappointed not to have performed as well as she could.
"I was just really upset – everybody out here came, gave their heart and I just didn’t give my best performance, so that’s what I was most upset about," said the 24-year-old.
"I feel like I’ve been emotional this whole week, I just can’t believe Olympic trials are here again, I can’t believe I’m here again," Biles told NBC. "The journey has been surreal – five years later and we’re doing it again."
Sunisa Lee, 18, who finished second to Biles in the all-around at the nationals, clinched an automatic spot on the team after finishing second with 115.832.
She brought the house down at the Dome at America's Center with a full twisting double dismount in a difficult uneven bars routine for a 14.900 score, after a 15.300 performance in the event on the first day of the women’s competition,
She ended the night with a virtually flawless floor routine.
"This means so much to me, I’ve worked so hard for the past couple years," said Lee, who picked up silver in the floor exercise and bronze on the bars at the 2019 World Championships.
"To just go on the floor and do what I am supposed to do feels amazing."
Rounding out the gold medal favourite team for Tokyo were Jordan Chiles, 20, and Grace McCallum, 18, who finished third and fourth and whose inclusion was determined by a selection committee. MyKayla Skinner, 24, picked up the individual quota spot.
Jade Carey, 21, who previously qualified for an individual spot through World Cup performances, will also compete.
The United States won back-to-back gold medals in the team all-around events in Rio and London, and four straight in the individual all-around.
Biles leads young group
Asked to sum up her friendship with training partner and four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles doesn't mince words: "She's my ride-or-die."
With the Olympic trials wrapped up on Sunday, the 20-year-old is one of five Olympic newcomers set to compete for the highly decorated U.S. gymnastics team in Tokyo this summer, with 2016 veteran Biles, 24, one of the most decorated competitors in the history of the sport, leading the way.
Chiles, who ranked third overall during the two-day competition at St. Louis, Missouri, nearly quit the sport in 2018 and said she credits Biles with helping her to this point in her career.
"I thank her 24/7 and it's something that I wish a lot of people had that same experience," said Chiles. "She will forever be my partner in crime."
Sunisa Lee, 18, who came in second behind Biles in the all-around at the nationals, and finished with a higher score on the second night, and 18-year-old Grace McCallum rounded out the four-person team.
MyKayla Skinner, 24, who was a designated replacement athlete in 2016 but did not compete, picked up the individual quota spot after Jade Carey, 21, previously qualified for an individual spot through World Cup performances.
As the only returning member of the Rio Olympics' gold medal-winning "Final Five," Biles is well aware of the outsized responsibility she has on the team.
"I'm old, I feel like I have a lot of wisdom," said Biles, "I've been here before, so I just want to keep everybody cool, calm and collected."
The U.S. will begin their Olympic title defence Sunday, July 25, in Tokyo's Ariake Gymnastics Centre.