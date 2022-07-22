MANCHESTER, England — Defender Linda Sembrant fired a stoppage-time winner to give Sweden a hard-fought 1-0 win over Belgium on Friday and set up a Women's Euro 2022 semi-final against hosts England next Tuesday.
Belgium's game plan of containing the Swedes and hitting them on the break looked like it would see them force extra time, but the last of Sweden's 34 attempts on goal was forced home by Sembrant to send the Belgians crashing out.
The Swedes kept Belgium pinned back for most of the first half and should have taken the lead when Stina Blackstenius slotted the ball home in the 25th minute. However, a VAR review showed that she was just offside when Kosovare Asllani passed her the ball and the goal was chalked off.
The second half was almost identical with the Swedes pouring forward and the Belgium defence standing resolute, and goalkeeper Nicky Evrard pulled off a brilliant reflex save to deny Blackstenius in the 73rd minute.
Despite tiring as the game wore on, Belgium continued to threaten on the break and Sembrant and her defensive colleagues had to be on their toes, and they had no interest in playing another 30 minutes.
"We didn't want extra time," Sembrant told broadcaster SVT. "We really pressed them in the second half, we wore them down more and more. The only thing that was missing was the goal."
It finally came in the second minute of stoppage time as Sweden won a corner from the left and Asllani fired it in towards the centre of the goal and it dropped at the far post to Nathalie Bjorn.
Her initial shot was blocked but Sembrant, who missed two of the group games through injury, reacted quickest to rifle the ball home to send the Swedes, who lost the final at last year's Tokyo Olympics to Canada on penalties, through to face the hosts in the last four.
'Bring on England' says Sembrant
Sembrant was relishing taking on hosts England in the Women's Euro semi-final after her late winner against Belgium on Friday kept her country's dream alive of winning their first major title since the 1984 Euros.
Currently ranked second in the world, the Swedes have come agonisingly close in the past, winning two Olympic silver medals and finishing as World Cup runners-up in 2003, and they now face England for a spot in the final.
"It's going to be really, really big (against) England, with a big crowd and with our Swedish fans who have been absolutely fantastic. It will be very cool," an elated Sembrant said. It was completely sick, an indescribable feeling to see the ball go in the goal."
Things were against Sweden from the off, with first-choice full backs Hannah Glas and Jonna Andersson, who missed a penalty in last year's shootout Olympic final defeat by Canada, forced out of the game after positive COVID-19 tests.
Sweden also had a Stina Blackstenius goal disallowed by VAR for offside and they struggled to make the breakthrough until Sembrant's late winning strike.
"There's an enormous strength in our individuals, which makes us a strong group," coach Peter Gerhardsson told SVT. England have done very well, (even if) they had a few problems with Austria ... it will be an enormous, fantastic experience to play a semi-final against England in England - wow!"
The Swedes take on England in Sheffield on Tuesday, and after creating 34 shots on goal but only scoring once, midfielder Nathalie Bjorn has an idea what they might practice in training in the coming days.
"I missed about ten shots, so I'll have to practice finishing this week," the 25-year-old said.
