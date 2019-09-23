KENNEWICK — It was Wenatchee’s first appearance at the Mid-Columbia Invitational in the Tri-Cities. Also competing was Mercer Island, a power in the 3A division.
Wenatchee had trailed Mercer Island all day but made up ground in the last two individual events, the 100-yard backstroke, and 100-yard breaststroke. The breaststroke was won by MI senior Grace Olsen but Panther freshman Abby Mott was second and junior Sierra Hartely was third.
Wenatchee senior Rae Ann Dressel won the 100-yard backstroke, while MI’s Kaitlyn Williamson was second.
The final event was the 400-yard freestyle relay. Whichever team won the event would likely be the Mid-Columbia champion.
“They announced the score going into the last relay. It let us know that the last relay was important and we needed to do well. They stopped the meet just before the last heat with us and Mercer Island. They played it up as the showdown which will determine the winner of the meet,” said Wenatchee Head Coach James Elwyn.
Rae Ann Dressel would swim the first leg, junior Sophie Black the second leg, senior Sydney Lenssen the third leg and junior Brooklyn Dressel the anchor leg.
Rae Ann had her game face on, Elwyn said, knowing she would in the zone. She attacked the first 400 aggressively, building a lead. Black was able to hold the lead during her leg, but Mercer Island took the lead by a half-body length during the third leg.
Brooklyn Dressel slipped on her start, which made it interesting.
“She caught the girl from Mercer Island at the end of the first length. The next three lengths, she lengthened the lead a little bit each length,” Elwyn said. “It was definitely a fun one, with the lead switching during the race. We got the state (qualifying) time. The pool was not the best, but the atmosphere was fantastic.”
Wenatchee won the meet with 303 points. MI was second with 301. Elwyn said one of the encouraging things was that they’ve been able to get state qualifying times with different girls on the relays.
Wenatchee won all the relays at the meet. The team of Haily Payne, Sierra Hartley, Rae Ann Dressel, and Brooklyn Dressel won the 200-yard medley relay. Sophie Black, Kathryn Gyde, Sierra Hartley and Abby Mott won the 200-yard freestyle.
“Haily Payne was not on it (400) yesterday. We had some people step in and that is what you need to do to have all three relays do well at state,” he said. “The 200 free relay was a great race. It looked like Hanford would beat us but Abby Mott got her hand to the wall first. We won by a tenth. Abby had a big day.”
Rae Ann and Brooklyn Dressel finished two, three in the 200-yard IM. Sophie Black was sixth in the 200-yard freestyle. Gyde was third in the 50-yard freestyle. Kelsey McKay was fifth in the 1-meter diving. Brooklyn Dressel won the 100-yard butterfly.
Black was second in the 100-yard freestyle. Freshman Violet Madson was sixth in the 500-yard freestyle.
Elwyn said Rae Ann Dressel’s win in the 100-yard backstroke ended up being pretty big.
“She beat the MI girl and that was definitely the difference. That was three points. We only won the meet by two. That was a big deal,” he said.
Wenatchee swims against Eastmont today. This Saturday, they swim at the Mukilteo Invite. Elwyn said they’ll have some good competition this weekend.
“This weekend we are facing a better 3A team in Bainbridge Island. Curtis and Bainbridge will be at the Mukilteo Invite. Both are outstanding,” he said.